Atop the dark fire escape outside Sol Yoga Collective in downtown Rapid City on Thursday evening, Thane Rose used paper towels to clean the hooves of one of the eight pygmy goats he brought from Old MacDonald's Farm.
"I probably wouldn't do goat yoga," said Rose, dressed in flannel. "I'm too redneck for that. But maybe hot yoga, though."
His friend opened the door and in traipsed the final goat, bleating atop the wooden floor of the yoga studio, the yogis on mats and instructor looking on in delight.
Normally, yoga and livestock in western South Dakota inhabit separate realms. But for the last five weeks at Sol Yoga, the two have become one, as owner Karen Buxcel brought the national "yoga with goats" craze to Rapid City. Yogis are encouraged to pet goats, play with the goats, even — yes — stack goats.
"It helps bring the joy back into yoga," Buxcel said. "Sometimes, we can get so heavy."
Tim Aberhan sat stretching on his mat and looking askance at the ruminants running around. He hasn't done yoga in 10 years, but was convinced to come by his wife, Kim Pehrson. The reason?
"Goats," he said, after a long pause.
Participants paid for the session and rented non-absorbent mats. Instructor Cat Croteau has never worked with goats but, at around 6 p.m. after all eight goats have entered the room, she opened her session.
"Find a place of stillness around you," said Croteau, limbering up. "Notice the smells in the room."
A curious goat trotted before Croteau, bleated and then wandered away.
Goat yoga started as an additive to the mindful practice by a woman who'd recovered from cancer, Buxcel said. The presence of goats, for whatever reason, helped the woman after her bodily trauma and with healing and hope. The practice has since taken off — profiled in The New York Times and Time Magazine — and each of the sessions at Sol Yoga Collective sold out in advance.
Alex Kearns, now working at Mount Rushmore, drove into town Thursday night. She attended college in New Hampshire, where she first learned of goat yoga.
"I never got around to doing it," Kearns said. "So, when I saw it was coming here, I couldn't miss it."
Yoga with goats feels astonishingly like normal yoga, at least for the first 10 minutes. Breathing. Cat-cow poses (participants on all four raising and lowering backs). And the goats just milling around and sometimes getting in the way. The goats were tentative but also a little unimpressed — communicating in curt bleats — at their human companions in spandex leggings lifting their bodies up and down, releasing the stress of the day.
But soon, the goats warmed to the room. During a down dog (think making a triangle), Aberhan looked down to find a black goat has nudged its way into the nape of his neck. One of the kids (human, not goat) reached out to pet a white goat who had migrated close to the mat. And a mom picked up one of the goats (their wide chest cavities are like built-in handles) and placed it atop her amused daughter during a plank pose.
"Keep going," said Croteau, as the yogis balanced on one hand and raised and lowered the other. "Swing like a rag doll. Sway your body. Just look out for your neighbor and don't hit any of the goats."
Sure, problems emerged with the goats. One urinated on Pehrson's mat (quickly cleaned up by an assistant, who moseys around the yogis throughout the session dabbing with paper towels and spraying disinfectant). Some goats, as wont to do, began nibbling on the paper towels. And a few simply roved in a small flock around the room, like wingless pigeons with hooves and horns.
"Move the bottle," cries a child, as participants laugh. "The goat is licking it."
But by the third forward fold, the room was fully alive with laughter. Yogis shot photographs of the goats, now half-listening to Croteau's commands, and placed the goats atop yogis' backs. An odd gesture, sure. But the goats seemed resolute but also indifferent to the attention.
"We'll definitely try to bring them again," said Buxcel, standing at the desk outside the studio, laughter and bleating goat cries echoing off the vintage ceiling. "It just takes a lot of woman power to clean up all the mats afterward."