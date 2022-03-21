Rapid City Youth Council members share D.C. experiences

Eight members of the Rapid City Youth Council recently returned from the National League of Cities conference in Washington, D.C. and shared their experiences Monday.

Approximately 160 youth from across the country attended the conference alongside adults and government officials, and the collaboration between cities was a great learning experience for the representatives from Rapid City.

"When I looked out at that expansive room and I saw that all of these people were change-makers. You couldn't tell the difference between a youth delegate and the difference between an adult Congressional member," Youth Council member Dhruv Goyal said. "They were all change-makers in their community... They make a difference and that really empowered me that we could make a change ourselves in our community because they treated us as equals."

The members of the Rapid City Youth Council attended numerous meeting sessions and participated in panel discussions during their trip. Members said they learned about infrastructure needs and how to provide solutions to those needs. They also learned that Rapid City's community issues are similar to other cities across the nation in areas of sustainable water, homelessness, affordable housing, mental health initiatives and greater access to broadband in more rural areas.

Tae Swanson said she learned how important collaboration is on topics that impact communities across the United States.

"Seeing the other leaders in the room really have a moment where they're like,'Yes, I know that and see that in my community and I want to help that.' So, really watching that understanding ripple through the room and to watch people bounce ideas off of each other in order to make their community a better place — that moment really stuck with me," Swanson said.

Many of the Youth Council members had life-trajectory changes moments during the conference, realizing that they would like to explore internships in government and possibly move into government themselves.

"It just really clicked with me and my personality," Tristan Eizinger said. "I think it would be something cool to do and to be able to have an impact."

The members of the Youth Council also met with South Dakota's Congressional delegation and had conversations with them about government service.

"I really enjoyed visiting with Sen. John Thune," Peyton Swallow said. "He gave a lot of good advice and opened my eyes to other opportunities. I did want to change my career path after visiting with him and he opened my eyes to government in general and how broad it is."

Natalie Johnson and Megan Stagner both said the connection with other communities during the trip to Washington, D.C., is something they hope to be able to expand on and work to make Rapid City a better place for all.

"When you look around and you see how everyone else was able to understand what you were saying," Johnson said. "There were so many people from different states there... and I could connect with them and understand what they were going through... It was just really powerful."

Contact Nathan Thompson at nathan.thompson@rapidcityjournal.com.

You must be logged in to react.

Click any reaction to login. Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0

Get local news delivered to your inbox! Subscribe to our Daily Headlines newsletter. Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.