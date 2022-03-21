 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
alert top story

Rapid City Youth Council members share D.C. experiences

  • 0
Youth Council with Thune

Members of the Rapid City Youth Council meet with Sen. John Thune at his Capitol Hill office in Washington, D.C. The Rapid City Youth Council recently attended the National League of Cities conference in Washington.

 Photo courtesy Rapid City Youth Council

Eight members of the Rapid City Youth Council recently returned from the National League of Cities conference in Washington, D.C. and shared their experiences Monday.

Approximately 160 youth from across the country attended the conference alongside adults and government officials, and the collaboration between cities was a great learning experience for the representatives from Rapid City.

"When I looked out at that expansive room and I saw that all of these people were change-makers. You couldn't tell the difference between a youth delegate and the difference between an adult Congressional member," Youth Council member Dhruv Goyal said. "They were all change-makers in their community... They make a difference and that really empowered me that we could make a change ourselves in our community because they treated us as equals."

The members of the Rapid City Youth Council attended numerous meeting sessions and participated in panel discussions during their trip. Members said they learned about infrastructure needs and how to provide solutions to those needs. They also learned that Rapid City's community issues are similar to other cities across the nation in areas of sustainable water, homelessness, affordable housing, mental health initiatives and greater access to broadband in more rural areas.

People are also reading…

Tae Swanson said she learned how important collaboration is on topics that impact communities across the United States.

Tae Swanson

Rapid City Youth Council member Tae Swanson, left, answers a question during a press conference Monday at Rapid City Hall, as fellow council members Natalie Johnson and Dhruv Goyal look on.

"Seeing the other leaders in the room really have a moment where they're like,'Yes, I know that and see that in my community and I want to help that.' So, really watching that understanding ripple through the room and to watch people bounce ideas off of each other in order to make their community a better place — that moment really stuck with me," Swanson said.

Many of the Youth Council members had life-trajectory changes moments during the conference, realizing that they would like to explore internships in government and possibly move into government themselves.

"It just really clicked with me and my personality," Tristan Eizinger said. "I think it would be something cool to do and to be able to have an impact."

The members of the Youth Council also met with South Dakota's Congressional delegation and had conversations with them about government service.

Peyton Swallow

Rapid City Youth Council member Peyton Swallow, left, tells about her experience at the National League of Cities conference during a Monday press conference at Rapid City Hall, as fellow council members Tristan Eizinger and Megan Stagner listen.

"I really enjoyed visiting with Sen. John Thune," Peyton Swallow said. "He gave a lot of good advice and opened my eyes to other opportunities. I did want to change my career path after visiting with him and he opened my eyes to government in general and how broad it is."

Natalie Johnson and Megan Stagner both said the connection with other communities during the trip to Washington, D.C., is something they hope to be able to expand on and work to make Rapid City a better place for all.

"When you look around and you see how everyone else was able to understand what you were saying," Johnson said. "There were so many people from different states there... and I could connect with them and understand what they were going through... It was just really powerful."

Contact Nathan Thompson at nathan.thompson@rapidcityjournal.com.

0 Comments
You must be logged in to react.
Click any reaction to login.
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Get local news delivered to your inbox!

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Your Two Cents for March 19

Your Two Cents for March 19

Has anyone kept track of how many things our governor and legislature have banned this legislative session? And then, couple these with lawsuits.

Your Two Cents for March 18

Your Two Cents for March 18

Thank you National Park Service for once again saving the Black Hills from Gov. Noem's obsession with fireworks. Obviously, she just wants to …

Watch Now: Related Video

These horses are helping those with special needs be their best selves

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alert

Breaking News