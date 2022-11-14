 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Rapid City's August sales tax sets new record

  • Updated
  • 0

Rapid City’s sales tax receipts for August came in at $3.55 million, a record for sales tax receipts received for the month of August. The previous August record was set 2021 at $3.27 million.

According to a news release, the city’s sales tax receipts for the first two-thirds of 2022 total $25.19 million. The January-to-August total is 7.6% higher than the $23.41 million in sales tax receipts for the same eight-month period in 2021.

The August report is on Wednesday’s agenda of the city’s Legal and Finance Committee for discussion.

“In terms of month to month receipts, we have surpassed the three-million dollar mark this year in five of the eight months for which the state has calculated the receipts,” said the City Interim Finance Director Tracy Davis. “In all of last year’s record-setting year for sales tax receipts, we surpassed that level five times. We still have four months of collections that will determine this year’s overall total. It will be interesting to see if we can reach and surpass last year’s total but also maintain a level of estimated annual growth and cut into the impacts of inflation.”

In all of 2021, the city received a record $36 million in sales tax receipts, a 19% increase over the record previously set in 2020 at $30.3 million. City officials generally plan on sales tax growth between 2% to 2.5% each year.

Rapid City has experienced 27 consecutive months of higher sales tax receipts compared to the same month from the previous year. Since December 2020, when the city first reached $3 million in monthly sales tax receipts, the community has achieved more than $3 million in monthly sales tax receipts 11 times.

