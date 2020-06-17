Rapid City's emergency COVID-19 shelter to close June 26

Rapid City Mayor Steve Allender said the emergency shelter set up at Rushmore Plaza Civic Center for COVID-19 patients will close June 26.
Allender made the announcement during a news conference Wednesday, the same day as the state Department of Health reported Pennington County's second-highest COVID-19 positive test count.
The mayor said the 100-bed temporary shelter set up inside Rushmore Hall is averaging a much lower number of patients than what emergency officials prepared for.
"Today (Wednesday), there are nine patients in that center. That has been an average or high average of the daily census of that facility during this whole time," Allender said. "We planned big. We anticipated that the chronic homeless individuals in town would take this pandemic exceptionally hard, and we planned for it to keep the entire community safe, as well as those individuals."
Allender said there has not been a huge spike in coronavirus cases among the homeless individuals, something he is grateful for.
"The ones who are sick are not that sick. The ones in need of a shelter have been much less than we anticipated," Allender said.
Planning for the emergency shelter began in early April and is a collaborative effort between several community organizations. It became operational on May 8.
Emergency Management Director Dustin Willett said the organizations spent $28,000 to convert the 40,000-square-foot Rushmore Hall into a three-tier shelter for those who are homeless and showing symptoms of COVID-19. The cost to run the shelter through June 26 was expected to be near $150,000, paid for through some tax dollars and donations, with the hope for financial assistance from state and federal sources.
Allender said Wednesday the organizations providing care at the shelter will be working with the patients to find other alternatives for convalescent care.
After the shelter is closed, crews will begin dismantling the facility and deep cleaning the Civic Center. Allender said smaller events are scheduled at the Civic Center for July and August, but the return of large concerts and events will not occur until at least September.
Contact Assistant Managing Editor Nathan Thompson at nathan.thompson@rapidcityjournal.com.
Concerned about COVID-19?
Sign up now to get the most recent coronavirus headlines and other important local and national news sent to your email inbox daily.