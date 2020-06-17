Rapid City's emergency COVID-19 shelter to close June 26

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

{{html}} Thanks for being a subscriber. Sorry, your subscription does not include this content. Please call 877-525-6397 to upgrade your subscription.

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Rapid City's Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

Rapid City Mayor Steve Allender said the emergency shelter set up at Rushmore Plaza Civic Center for COVID-19 patients will close June 26.

Allender made the announcement during a news conference Wednesday, the same day as the state Department of Health reported Pennington County's second-highest COVID-19 positive test count.

The mayor said the 100-bed temporary shelter set up inside Rushmore Hall is averaging a much lower number of patients than what emergency officials prepared for.

"Today (Wednesday), there are nine patients in that center. That has been an average or high average of the daily census of that facility during this whole time," Allender said. "We planned big. We anticipated that the chronic homeless individuals in town would take this pandemic exceptionally hard, and we planned for it to keep the entire community safe, as well as those individuals."

Allender said there has not been a huge spike in coronavirus cases among the homeless individuals, something he is grateful for.