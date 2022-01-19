Rapid City's fast growth straining fire department's resources, chief says

Fire Chief Jason Culberson is calling for more personnel due to 2021's increase in calls and an anticipated rise in the future as the area continues its rapid growth.

The department saw a 10% increase in calls over the last year compared to 2020. About 75% of those were medical calls.

"This trend and potential has little chance of changing," Culberson said. "With the general quick increase in population, larger more dispersed housing developments throughout the city and the impending/incoming B-21 all point to increased demands for service. Simply put, we need more staff to appropriately provide the services this community has come to expect."

Of the 21,485 total calls for the department, 16,087 were medical only.

The Rapid City Fire Department released its 2021 statistics Tuesday, noting there were 19,575 patient care reports.

Culberson said the increase in calls for medical service has been a trend for the last several years and the increase in tourism in the Black Hills along with a rapid increase in population has led to more calls.

"Dedicated men and women of this department worked extremely hard throughout the year to absorb the increased call volume," he said.

Culberson said the department will continue to move forward with the added pressure of a growing demand increasing exponentially.

"It all happens because of our staff dedication and perseverance," he said. "Ultimately, the city will need to react with increased staffing to deal with the increased demands on our services."

The department responded to 1,486 calls for fire or potential fire, 1,281 calls for service including at the airport, 2,571 calls for hazardous condition or rescue, and 60 calls to help other departments.

According to the release, 30,002 units responded to the calls and spent an average of 39.53 minutes on scene.

The department transported 10,610 patients and the Mobile Medic Program responded to 3,212 calls.

Mobile Medic is a single resource community Paramedic unit, which was started in 2016.

The department also responded to 98 wildland fires in 2021, a new record. The previous record was 88 in 2012. According to the release, the average number of fires a year is 50.

There were one civilian fire-related fatality and one civilian fire-related injury, both from smoke inhalation in a house fire.

Contact Siandhara Bonnet at siandhara.bonnet@rapidcityjournal.com

