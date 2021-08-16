Rapid City's growing banner program honors war veterans from across the nation

Well over 200 veterans from across the country are being recognized this year through Rapid City's Honor Banner Project along Main Street, St. Joseph Street and Canyon Lake Drive.
Chairman Bill Casper said Monday the program began five years ago with 18 banners being hung from light poles and has grown to 224 in 2021. The project also got an earlier start this year with crews hanging the banners one month earlier than in years past.
"Hopefully, the tourists will be able to see them this year," he said. "We would really like to to see them up already at Memorial Day and then go right through to Veterans Day."
Casper said the idea for the Veterans Honor Banner project came to him from a friend's wife who grew up in Emporia, Kansas, where a similar project exists. U.S. Rep. Ed Rees was from Emporia, and he was the author of a bill to change Armistice Day to Veterans Day in the mid-1950s.
"Back in 1954, a bill was placed before Congress to change Armistice Day to Veterans Day and (Emporia) started a program like this," Casper said. "I thought it might look like a good idea, so I went to Dan Senftner with Downtown Rapid City and Main Street Square and he gave us 18 banners. So, I went around and found 18 people to sponsor the banners. In 2017, they were all World War II vets at that time."
The Veterans Honor Banner project in Rapid City was born.
"Word of mouth and people seeing the banners up, each year we get more and more," Casper said. "We've got them from all over the country. This year, we got people from California who came to see their banner and I've got one coming from Tennessee, and we've had numerous families come in to stand below their banner to have pictures taken, so it's really been a successful program."
Each year, the Veterans Honor Banner project designates a war hero that is extra special to South Dakota. In 2020, the project honored Garfield Brown, the first Oglala Lakota code talker to receive an Honor Banner. In 2021, the project is honoring Joe Foss, a U.S. Marine who received the Medal of Honor for his role in the Guadalcanal Campaign and is a former governor of South Dakota.
"Joe is just so famous in the state that we felt we should sponsor for him and put him up on a banner," Casper said. "He was governor of the state, he was commissioner of the American Football League and president of the National Rifle Association. He's so well known that we thought we would put him up this year."
Foss served in the Marine Corps during World War II as a fighter pilot, where he earned the Medal of Honor. He also established the South Dakota Air National Guard and was called up again to serve during the Korean Conflict.
He was elected the 20th governor of South Dakota from 1955 to 1959. In 1958, Foss unsuccessfully ran for South Dakota's lone seat in the U.S. House of Representatives, just losing to another wartime hero, George McGovern.
After stepping down as governor, Foss went on to become the first commissioner of the American Football League in 1959 and served through 1966. He also hosted a series of national television shows from 1964 through 1974.
In 1988, Foss was elected to two consecutive, one-year terms as president of the National Rifle Association and in 2001 Foss established the Joe Foss Institute, a nonprofit group that works with veterans and educators to educate students on civics and history.
Sioux Falls Regional Airport's Air National Guard Station was named Joe Foss Field and his name adorns the air field at Marine Corps Air Station Miramar in San Diego, California.
