Rapid City's growing banner program honors war veterans from across the nation

"Word of mouth and people seeing the banners up, each year we get more and more," Casper said. "We've got them from all over the country. This year, we got people from California who came to see their banner and I've got one coming from Tennessee, and we've had numerous families come in to stand below their banner to have pictures taken, so it's really been a successful program."

Each year, the Veterans Honor Banner project designates a war hero that is extra special to South Dakota. In 2020, the project honored Garfield Brown, the first Oglala Lakota code talker to receive an Honor Banner. In 2021, the project is honoring Joe Foss, a U.S. Marine who received the Medal of Honor for his role in the Guadalcanal Campaign and is a former governor of South Dakota.

"Joe is just so famous in the state that we felt we should sponsor for him and put him up on a banner," Casper said. "He was governor of the state, he was commissioner of the American Football League and president of the National Rifle Association. He's so well known that we thought we would put him up this year."