Rapid City's homeless population in need of donations, mayor says

Tuesday, the mayor said the city is working with organizations that provide food for the homeless, and the city is a financial contributor to Cornerstone Mission and other human service organizations. However, Allender said there is a portion of the homeless population that is difficult to protect.

“We try to protect them all year long, but some of them have different priorities,” Allender said Tuesday. “Now, whether or not this virus and the economic downtrend we are expecting and seeing already, frankly, if it is going to create more homeless people — we and other community service organizations will be ready to provide food and try to find shelter.”

At his Wednesday press conference, Allender said Rapid City is building a story of resilience and coming together as a great team to get the community through this crisis.

“There are so many stories already about local businesses changing their missions of their work to start manufacturing supplies, to help care for the health care workers that need tools and equipment to do their jobs. This is going to be a great story. That’s the good news. The good news is we are pulling together,” Allender said. “This is a time of uncertainty, but it can also be a time of community pride. We have what it takes to get us through this, to provide for ourselves and our neighbors, and to give the health care workers what they need to keep us all healthy.”

Contact Assistant Managing Editor Nathan Thompson at nathan.thompson@rapidcityjournal.com.

Concerned about COVID-19? Sign up now to get the most recent coronavirus headlines and other important local and national news sent to your email inbox daily. Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.