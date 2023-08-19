Rapid City will host the popular Household Hazardous Waste Disposal Event Saturday, Oct. 14 from 8 a.m. to 1 p.m. at the Central States Fairgrounds.

The event is held every two years and free to the public. City officials encourage the public to bring household hazardous waste materials for disposal. The Solid Waste Division will also be accepting non-perishable food donations for Feeding South Dakota at the event.

A total of 1,127 vehicles passed through the Central States Fair gates at the October 2021 event, dropping off approximately 5,000 gallons of waste and toxic material, doubling the material collected in 2019. The 2021 event also yielded 3,323 pounds of donated food and $2,505 in cash donations. Feeding South Dakota reported the food donations provided more than 10,200 meals.

“It’s time to get rid of those chemicals and materials just sitting around the house, garage and yard. We don’t want these items getting dumped down the drain or disposed of in the environment,” said Solid Waste Outreach Coordinator Ria Hannon. “It’s a great opportunity to get rid of the items and, at the same time, help with donations of food for those in need in our community.”

The event is for household items, and business or commercial items will not be accepted. Paint will not be accepted at this event. Acceptable items include aerosols, antifreeze, weed killer, herbicides, wood preserve, paint thinner, kitchen cleaners, spot removers, pool chemicals, stains/varnishes, transmission fluid, pest control chemicals, lawn and garden chemicals, household solvents and disinfectants. Items not accepted include paint, ammunition and explosives, agricultural chemicals, E-waste, medical waste, lead acid batteries, tires and clean and used oil.

For a complete list of acceptable and non-acceptable items and information, visit the Solid Waste Division’s Facebook page or rapidcityrecycles.org.