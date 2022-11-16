Rapid City's Legal and Finance Committee approves major economic development projects

Rapid City’s Legal and Finance Committee discussed and approved major funding for economic development and medical cannabis licensing at their Wednesday meeting.

A project plan for a $6 million Tax Increment Finance district is headed to the full City Council on Monday after passing unanimously. The 617-acre district located north of Interstate 90 runs from North Elk Vale Road in the east to Dyess Avenue in the west and as far north as Country Road, encompassing the Dakota Fields Soccer Complex.

The plan is to lay around 8,700 lineal feet of sanitary sewer mains, extending the existing mains north of Seger Drive, by the end of 2026.

TIF Districts are used to fund major projects without raising taxes across the city. Instead they use the increased taxes collected within the district's boundaries.

According to a presentation given at Wednesday's meeting, the Youth Soccer Infrastructure TIF is projected to take 19 years to pay back with developments during that time expected to raise the valuation of the area from $17,253,100 (in 2022) to $39,253,100 (in 2031).

The development will connect the Dakota Fields Soccer Complex to a sewer system and establish infrastructure to allow for future developments. Connecting the complex to a sewer system would reduce the maintenance costs associated with pumping out septic tanks for both the City and the Soccer Club, the presentation noted.

“The big thing is the development that it opens up, and we all know that we need housing all over the place,” said Ward 3 Council member Jason Salamun.

He said development at the soccer complex is near and dear to his heart because of the recreational opportunities it provides for local youth.

“I really liked the idea of more things for kids to do, because when kids have productive things to do, they’re less likely to get involved in things they shouldn’t,” Salamun said.

Dave Sharp, director of coaching at the Black Hills Rapid Soccer Club, said getting away from septic and onto a sewer main is a desperate need.

“We’ve actually had instances where [the septic tanks] filled up in less than a day and completely backed up and flooded our concessions area with sewer,” he said.

Plans for the project show developments for the TIF area, including expansion of a Wasau Supply shop building, new shops for businesses like Crane Properties and Boom Investments, and a UPS Facility, which is valued at $5.5 million and set to begin paying taxes to the TIF in June 2023.

In other business, the Legal and Finance Committee approved plans for the Community Development Block Grant program, where several Rapid City-area nonprofits could receive thousands of dollars in funding. The CDBG program uses funding provided by the federal government earmarked for high-priority community development projects.

Funding recommendations for 2023 include $56,256 to Behavior Management Systems, $35,000 to Working Against Violence, Inc. (WAVI), and $80,000 to Western South Dakota Community Action.

“It goes back to our priorities; if it meets a priority that we set out in our five-year strategic plan, and the capacity is there that organizations can handle the requirements of a federal program, those are very likely to be funded should we have enough money to allocate,” said Community Enrichment Division Manager Michelle Schuelke.

She said all of the programs recommended for funding in 2023 reflect those community priorities, especially housing. Western South Dakota Community Action works to keep the available stock of houses from falling into disrepair.

The money they receive from the Community Development Block Grant program helps fill the gap in funding from other sources, WDSCA Executive Director Shawn Burke said. The organization's weatherization program, for example, funds projects to make homes more energy-efficient, but doesn’t cover issues like leaking roofs.

“This is just basically helping us leverage funding to keep people in their homes,” Burke said. “We need help to make it happen.”

While WSDCA’s funding goes towards housing, WAVI would use theirs to fund additional renovations to provide services for 16 additional adults, and BMS could help 128 people in getting their prescription medications for free with the funding for additional employees.

Schuelke said the CDBG funding is done on estimation, projecting $695,000 to allocate for the next fiscal year. With the current recommendations, roughly $423,744 remains.

“Don’t expect that to sit there for too terribly long. We might hang onto it for a few more months; we might open up another application process. We might have nonprofits come to us with a new program and we can re-evaluate at that time,” she said. “We do have to keep the money going, so every year we have to keep spending the money down.”

The Legal and Finance Committee also approved the second reading of an ordinance that would prohibit the sale of alcohol at medical marijuana facilities. According to City Attorney Joel Landeen, the ordinance is likely to be approved at Monday night’s City Council meeting because of a lack of opposition.

The ordinance would keep licensed marijuana dispensaries from selling alcohol either for consumption on-site or to take away. The ordinance came about after the council denied an alcohol license to Rapid City Cannabis, Inc. on Oct. 18, and saw its first reading by the full council on Nov. 7.

Another proposed change to the ordinance centers around the time between licensing and operation of medical cannabis facilities. The change would grant the licensees an additional year to begin operation, allowing extra time for production facilities to ensure there’s enough product for dispensaries to sell.

“What we didn’t want is people to just sit on the license and not proceed,” Landeen said. “But that really isn’t the case.”

The ordinance will go into effect in 30 days if approved at the final reading Monday. The meeting begins at 6:30 p.m. at Rapid City Hall.