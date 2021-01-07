Rapid City's new 11,000-seat arena named Summit Arena

Support Local Journalism Your membership makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

"We also wanted to vet the name through our board (of directors) and legal department to make sure we had all of our bases covered," Haught said.

Dave Richardson, senior project manager for Mortenson Construction, said Summit Arena is still on track for a fall 2021 opening.

"Currently, we are focusing our energy on finishing the steel roof structure," Richardson said. "Right now our last truss, truss No. 5, is in progress. The first third has been been set. We are gearing up to set the second third this week and the final piece being set during the next couple of weeks."

The last of the lower bowl foundation to the arena has been set, and Richardson said the "dry-in," where the facility will be fully enclosed from the outdoor elements, should be reached within 8-10 weeks.

Construction crews have also built an expanded loading zone and ramp for semi-trucks and tour buses to connect to Summit Arena, Barnett Arena and Rushmore Hall.

Richardson said escalators for Summit Arena were delivered and installation will begin soon. One elevator has already been installed.