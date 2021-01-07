Rapid City's new 11,000-seat arena named Summit Arena

Construction continues on Rapid City's new 11,000-seat arena and it now has a name — Summit Arena at The Monument, officials announced Thursday.
Monument Health, which will own the naming rights to Rushmore Plaza Civic Center for 10 years beginning in July, held a community contest for the new arena's name that began in October 2020 and ended in December.
Four possible names were selected out of 650 nominated — Summit Arena, Hero Arena, B21 Arena and Paha Sapa Arena — and then allowed the public to select the winning name. Summit Arena at The Monument came out to be the winner after approximately 10,000 votes.
Melissa Haught, Monument Health's director of strategic marketing and communications, said three people submitted the winning nomination and each will receive a package of tickets for upcoming events. Winners are Brenna Schmaltz, Wyatt Tatge and Emily Halstead.
Haught said Summit Arena's name was selected as a signal that the new 250,000-square-foot facility is a high point for Rapid City, where people can gather and celebrate.
"It really is a perfect name for this new arena where people can gather and bring such a large crowd," she said.
Monument Health was initially expected to announce the name just before the Christmas holiday. Haught said the announcement was delayed as the health care system focused on the delivery of the COVID-19 vaccine for distribution.
"We also wanted to vet the name through our board (of directors) and legal department to make sure we had all of our bases covered," Haught said.
Dave Richardson, senior project manager for Mortenson Construction, said Summit Arena is still on track for a fall 2021 opening.
"Currently, we are focusing our energy on finishing the steel roof structure," Richardson said. "Right now our last truss, truss No. 5, is in progress. The first third has been been set. We are gearing up to set the second third this week and the final piece being set during the next couple of weeks."
The last of the lower bowl foundation to the arena has been set, and Richardson said the "dry-in," where the facility will be fully enclosed from the outdoor elements, should be reached within 8-10 weeks.
Construction crews have also built an expanded loading zone and ramp for semi-trucks and tour buses to connect to Summit Arena, Barnett Arena and Rushmore Hall.
Richardson said escalators for Summit Arena were delivered and installation will begin soon. One elevator has already been installed.
Civic Center Executive Director Craig Balzer said 2020 was a difficult year with the COVID-19 pandemic causing multiple event cancellations at the complex. With the expected fall opening of Summit Arena at The Monument and the availability COVID-19 vaccination, Balzer said 2021 should be a comeback year for entertainment.
"We are just really starting that process (of booking new events for the arena)," Balzer said. "We were on that process before COVID. So, we are a couple of months behind where we would normally be on that. We have every indication there will be lots of tours going out, especially by the fall."
