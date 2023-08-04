With students returning to school August 22, Rapid City officials announced the final day of the summer season for the three outdoor pools will be Saturday, Aug. 19.

The closure impacts the Horace Mann, Parkview and Jimmy Hilton at Sioux Park outdoor pools. In addition, the Roosevelt Swim Center’s indoor pools will be closing for annual maintenance from Saturday, Aug. 19 through Wednesday, Sept. 4; the facility’s 50-meter outdoor pool will remain open.

From Sunday, Aug. 20 through Wednesday, Sept. 5, the only pool option will be the 50-meter outdoor pool at the Roosevelt Swim Center.

“Many of our lifeguards begin to leave for college and with the start of schools locally beginning August 22, it’s time to close the three outdoor pools for the summer season,” said City Aquatics Specialist Teaghan Slagle. “We encourage everyone to get out and enjoy the pools during the next few weeks.”

Slagle said the final event of the outdoor pools season will be the eighth annual Wags and Waves fundraiser Sunday, Aug. 20 at the Jimmy Hilton pool from 2 to 4 p.m. Hundreds of dogs and their two-legged human companions from the local area are expected to attend the popular season-ending event.

Two City pool promotions are also continuing for a couple weeks.

The promotions include the 'Quick Dip Splash and Dash' special on Mondays through Saturdays with half price entrance from 5 to 6 p.m. The next two Sundays are again designated as ‘Funday 4 Sunday’ at Horace Mann, Parkview, Jimmy Hilton and the Roosevelt pools with groups of four admitted for $12. Each additional person in the group is regular admission cost of $7. The Quick Dip special does not apply to the Roosevelt Swim Center pools.