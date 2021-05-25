Rapid City's outdoor pools to open June 1

Sunscreen and chlorine will grace rapid City residents’ noses once more as the four outdoor pools prepare to open in June.
The city announced Tuesday that the Roosevelt Swim Center’s 50-meter pool will reopen June 1 while the Parkview, Horace Mann and Sioux Park’s Jimmy Hilton pools will reopen June 4 from the usual noon to 6 p.m. daily hours.
The city is able to maintain its same hours with 85-90% of its lifeguard positions filled.
“I think our recruiting efforts have certainly assisted here recently in getting numbers up, so we’re pleased to get the pools open,” said city communication coordinator Darrell Shoemaker.
The hours and amount of open pools was at risk due to staffing concerns this summer. The city raised wages for lifeguards and other part-time seasonal jobs with lifeguard positions starting at $13.86 per hour.
The pools were closed in 2020 due to the COVID-19 pandemic.
Shoemaker said the city will continue to hire lifeguards throughout the summer. He said those who complete the final lifeguard course the city is offering June 8-11 could be eligible for hire this summer as well. Registration closes June 1.
Shoemaker also said swim lessons saw a reduced capacity last summer due to the pandemic. This year, though, it’s at full strength. He said the beginning preschool and parent-child classes filled up quickly when registration opened May 15.
Registration for other lessons can be found on rapidcity.activityreg.com
For more information about outdoor pools or the swim center, call the Parks and Recreation Department at 605-394-4715 or the Rapid City Swim Center at 605-394-5223.
