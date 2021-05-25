Rapid City's outdoor pools to open June 1

The pools were closed in 2020 due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

Shoemaker said the city will continue to hire lifeguards throughout the summer. He said those who complete the final lifeguard course the city is offering June 8-11 could be eligible for hire this summer as well. Registration closes June 1.

Shoemaker also said swim lessons saw a reduced capacity last summer due to the pandemic. This year, though, it’s at full strength. He said the beginning preschool and parent-child classes filled up quickly when registration opened May 15.

Registration for other lessons can be found on rapidcity.activityreg.com

For more information about outdoor pools or the swim center, call the Parks and Recreation Department at 605-394-4715 or the Rapid City Swim Center at 605-394-5223.

— Contact Siandhara Bonnet at siandhara.bonnet@rapidcityjournal.com —

