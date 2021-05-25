 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Rapid City's outdoor pools to open June 1
alert top story

Rapid City's outdoor pools to open June 1

{{featured_button_text}}
Horace Mann Pool

Horace Mann Pool

 Courtesy photo

Sunscreen and chlorine will grace rapid City residents’ noses once more as the four outdoor pools prepare to open in June.

The city announced Tuesday that the Roosevelt Swim Center’s 50-meter pool will reopen June 1 while the Parkview, Horace Mann and Sioux Park’s Jimmy Hilton pools will reopen June 4 from the usual noon to 6 p.m. daily hours.

The city is able to maintain its same hours with 85-90% of its lifeguard positions filled.

“I think our recruiting efforts have certainly assisted here recently in getting numbers up, so we’re pleased to get the pools open,” said city communication coordinator Darrell Shoemaker.

Support Local Journalism

Your membership makes our reporting possible.
{{featured_button_text}}

The hours and amount of open pools was at risk due to staffing concerns this summer. The city raised wages for lifeguards and other part-time seasonal jobs with lifeguard positions starting at $13.86 per hour.

The pools were closed in 2020 due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

Shoemaker said the city will continue to hire lifeguards throughout the summer. He said those who complete the final lifeguard course the city is offering June 8-11 could be eligible for hire this summer as well. Registration closes June 1.

Shoemaker also said swim lessons saw a reduced capacity last summer due to the pandemic. This year, though, it’s at full strength. He said the beginning preschool and parent-child classes filled up quickly when registration opened May 15.

Registration for other lessons can be found on rapidcity.activityreg.com

For more information about outdoor pools or the swim center, call the Parks and Recreation Department at 605-394-4715 or the Rapid City Swim Center at 605-394-5223.

— Contact Siandhara Bonnet at siandhara.bonnet@rapidcityjournal.com

You must be logged in to react.
Click any reaction to login.
1
0
0
0
0

Tags

Watch Now: Related Video

AP Top Stories May 25

Get local news delivered to your inbox!

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Your Two Cents for May 20
Local

Your Two Cents for May 20

House Republicans held five different hearings to investigate the 2012 Benghazi attack, and many Republicans called for the resignation of Sec…

Your Two Cents for May 21
Local

Your Two Cents for May 21

Black Hills Energy gets to raise their rates because it was a cold winter. I don't know about anyone else but the colder it got and the more g…

Your Two Cents for May 22
Local

Your Two Cents for May 22

We pay school taxes to help educate children and prepare for life. Learning about one's family heritage and nearly extinct language is not a g…

Watch Now: Related Video

VIDEO: Vietnam veterans honored by Rep. Dusty Johnson

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alert

Breaking News