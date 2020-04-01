Rapid City's population increases in 2019

Rapid City's population rose to just over 77,000 people in 2019, up 0.85% from 2018, Community Development Director Ken Young announced Wednesday.

According to the estimate, Rapid City 2019 year-end population was 77,185 people, compared to 76,532 in 2018.

Young said every year the city's Long Range Planning Division prepares the population estimate using a method approved by the Census Bureau. The estimate is based on approved building permits, housing demolitions, the Census 2010 occupancy rate and the Census 2010 persons per household rate for Rapid City and Pennington County.

"The 2010 Census figures make the foundation, the base number that we build from. We adjust that every year based on our building data from year to year," Young said. "There will be some sort of correction when the new census comes out with their numbers, but until we get some correction from the new census, we just build up from that base number from the 2010 Census."

The city of Rapid City's Long Range Planner Patsy Norton said the population estimate is done so that if there are ever any needs to challenge the official census count completed every 10 years, it can be taken care of.