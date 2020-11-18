Rapid City's proposed mandatory mask ordinance includes fines for non-compliance

An emergency mask ordinance could be in effect until Jan. 1, 2021, for Rapid City and includes fines as high as $500 for non-compliance, according to the agenda for Thursday's special city council meeting.
Rapid City Mayor Steve Allender announced the possibility of the special meeting and a mask mandate during a Tuesday press conference where he said it's time residents take personal responsibility and wear a mask.
The emergency ordinance would make it mandatory for people to wear masks in an indoor public place, which is described as "any enclosed facility" operating as a bar, restaurant, brewery, cafe, casino, gym, grocery store, sporting goods store, pharmacy, vehicle for hire, theater and other places.
According to the ordinance, "Within the City of Rapid City, all persons must wear a face mask/face covering in indoor public places where 6-foot social distancing cannot be achieved or maintained."
A covering or mask has to be worn to cover the nose and mouth completely, and could be a paper or disposable face mask, cloth mask, scarf, bandana or neck gaiter.
Businesses that fall in the "indoor public place" definition must "make reasonable efforts to ensure that patrons of the business are complying with the requirements of this ordinance" including posting signs.
The mandate does not include those under the age of five, those who are seated at a public place to eat or drink or while immediately consuming food or beverages, those receiving dental or medical care that prevents them from wearing a face covering, someone swimming or in a team sports activity, or if a public safety worker is actively engaged in a public safety role. That could include law enforcement personnel, fire fighters, or emergency medical personnel.
Those with a medical condition, mental health condition or disability "that makes it unreasonable for the individual to maintain a face covering" are also excluded from the mandate.
The ordinance also states the penalty for violating the mandate is a fine "not less than $1 nor more than $500 or 30 days in jail, or both," according to Rapid City Municipal Code 1.12.010. Each day someone violates the ordinance will be counted as a separate offense.
The mask mandate ordinance would go into effect immediately. Ordinances have to go through two readings for approval, the first of which would be Thursday.
The agenda for the meeting was posted Wednesday afternoon. The city council meeting starts at 5:30 p.m. and will be held at council chambers.
Residents are encouraged to submit a public comment for the meeting on the city's website since there is limited seating in the Council Chambers.
