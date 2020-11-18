Rapid City's proposed mandatory mask ordinance includes fines for non-compliance

Support Local Journalism Your membership makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

Businesses that fall in the "indoor public place" definition must "make reasonable efforts to ensure that patrons of the business are complying with the requirements of this ordinance" including posting signs.

The mandate does not include those under the age of five, those who are seated at a public place to eat or drink or while immediately consuming food or beverages, those receiving dental or medical care that prevents them from wearing a face covering, someone swimming or in a team sports activity, or if a public safety worker is actively engaged in a public safety role. That could include law enforcement personnel, fire fighters, or emergency medical personnel.

Those with a medical condition, mental health condition or disability "that makes it unreasonable for the individual to maintain a face covering" are also excluded from the mandate.

The ordinance also states the penalty for violating the mandate is a fine "not less than $1 nor more than $500 or 30 days in jail, or both," according to Rapid City Municipal Code 1.12.010. Each day someone violates the ordinance will be counted as a separate offense.