Rapid City's recycling solution to the 'terrible tanglers'

With the Thanksgiving leftovers gone and winter nights getting longer, it’s time to dig out those Christmas decorations and light up the dark.

Instead of leaving strands of those pesky unusable lights in boxes, the city of Rapid City has set up 17 different locations where they can be recycled — saving homeowners space and Solid Waste workers a major headache.

“We don’t want homeowners to put the lights into the curbside recycling containers, because the light strings are what we call ‘tanglers’ that get into the recycling line at the landfill and can get twisted up in the machinery, causing backups and delays,” said Ria Hannon, the outreach coordinator with Rapid City’s Solid Waste Division.

The program has been a success for the past few years, with residents recycling nearly 5,000 pounds of non-working lights last holiday season alone.

The following locations have boxes set up to accept holiday light recycling:

— Ace Hardware (2): 1602 E. St. Patrick Street and 1724 W. Main Street

— Western Dakota Tech: 800 Mickelson Drive

— Boyd's Drug Stores (2): Baken Park (entrance to Boyd's Liquor) and at 909 E. St. Patrick Street

— Rapid City Public Library, 610 Quincy Street

— City Hall: 300 Sixth Street

— Runnings, 1020 N. Lacrosse Street

— Fleet Farm, 1001 E. Mall Drive

— Education Center at Landfill: 5165 S. Highway 79

— Rapid City Restore: 610 E. Omaha Street

— RC Hardware: 770 Mountain View Road

— Roosevelt Swim Center: 125 Waterloo Street

— Menards: 710 N. Creek Drive

— Granite Buick GMC: 2454 E. Mall Drive

— Granite Nissan: 2626 E. Mall Drive

— Carstar Collision Center: 415 E. Omaha Street

The boxes will be available for use until Jan. 31.