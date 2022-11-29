 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
alert top story

Rapid City's recycling solution to the 'terrible tanglers'

  • 0

With the Thanksgiving leftovers gone and winter nights getting longer, it’s time to dig out those Christmas decorations and light up the dark.

Instead of leaving strands of those pesky unusable lights in boxes, the city of Rapid City has set up 17 different locations where they can be recycled — saving homeowners space and Solid Waste workers a major headache.

“We don’t want homeowners to put the lights into the curbside recycling containers, because the light strings are what we call ‘tanglers’ that get into the recycling line at the landfill and can get twisted up in the machinery, causing backups and delays,” said Ria Hannon, the outreach coordinator with Rapid City’s Solid Waste Division.

The program has been a success for the past few years, with residents recycling nearly 5,000 pounds of non-working lights last holiday season alone.

People are also reading…

The following locations have boxes set up to accept holiday light recycling:

— Ace Hardware (2): 1602 E. St. Patrick Street and 1724 W. Main Street

— Western Dakota Tech: 800 Mickelson Drive

— Boyd's Drug Stores (2): Baken Park (entrance to Boyd's Liquor) and at 909 E. St. Patrick Street

— Rapid City Public Library, 610 Quincy Street

— City Hall: 300 Sixth Street

— Runnings, 1020 N. Lacrosse Street

— Fleet Farm, 1001 E. Mall Drive

— Education Center at Landfill: 5165 S. Highway 79

— Rapid City Restore: 610 E. Omaha Street

— RC Hardware: 770 Mountain View Road

— Roosevelt Swim Center: 125 Waterloo Street

— Menards: 710 N. Creek Drive

— Granite Buick GMC: 2454 E. Mall Drive

— Granite Nissan: 2626 E. Mall Drive

— Carstar Collision Center: 415 E. Omaha Street

The boxes will be available for use until Jan. 31.

Contact Darsha Dodge at ddodge@rapidcityjournal.com

0 Comments
You must be logged in to react.
Click any reaction to login.
0
0
0
0
0

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Your Two Cents for Nov. 23

Your Two Cents for Nov. 23

Thank you to the restaurants and stores who honor veterans with a discount at your business. Your gift is truly appreciated.

Your Two Cents for Nov. 26

Your Two Cents for Nov. 26

Electric Vehicle owners should only be allowed to recharge their batteries with wind or solar power, otherwise it is just "pretend."

Your Two Cents for Nov. 25

Your Two Cents for Nov. 25

It is sad to see all the homes being built on our beautiful skylines around the Black Hills. If you must build your home on top of a hill, ple…

Jon Michael Walter II

RAPID CITY - Jon Michael Walter II, 28, of Rapid City, passed away Sunday, November 20, 2022.

Listen now and subscribe: Apple Podcasts | Google Podcasts | Spotify | Stitcher | RSS Feed | Omny Studio

Watch Now: Related Video

China moves to curb and censor rare, nationwide protests

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alert

Breaking News