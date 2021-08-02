Rapid City's Summit Arena construction nearing completion

Support Local Journalism Your membership makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

Since May, construction crews have completed many items on the checklist to get Summit Arena open on time, Corson said.

"There's power throughout the building, the lights are coming on, seating has gone in," he said. "That install (of the seats) has started and been complete. Retractable seating is going in along with live (Internet) network throughout the building, the A/V room is up and running... Just basically a ton of work has been put in to place and a lot of milestones have been met by all the craft workers on-site."

Summit Arena will replace Don Barnett Arena as the largest venue at The Monument. Once construction is complete, Don Barnett Arena will be renamed Don Barnett Fieldhouse with a large open floor plan directly adjacent to Summit Arena.

The seating in Barnett will be closed off because of Americans With Disabilities Act non-compliance. Summit Arena will be fully ADA compliant with elevators to all levels and accessibility to seating.

The October completion of the new arena will be just in time for the return of He Sapa Wacipi, also known as the Black Hills Powwow, now scheduled for Oct. 8-12. The powwow will be one of the inaugural events to open Summit Arena, celebrating its 34th year in Rapid City after last year's event was canceled due to the COVID-19 pandemic.