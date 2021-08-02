Rapid City's Summit Arena construction nearing completion

Finishing touches are being made on Rapid City's new $130 million Summit Arena at The Monument as construction winds down for an October opening.
Andrew Corson, senior project manager with Mortenson Construction, hosted a tour Monday of the 11,000-seat venue. He said the staff of The Monument should be able to take full ownership of the arena in early September.
"We are making our final push to the finish line," Corson said. "We are just under two months away from completion, a lot work try to get things finished... We are starting to train (The Monument's) staff, get everything set-up and get ready for those first events."
The arena floor and roof have been completed and the enclosure of the facility is also complete. Corson said mechanical items like heating and air conditioning are in process.
The back-of-the-house area is fully air conditioned and the rest of the arena should have air conditioning operational within one to two weeks.
"We had crews working in the 100-degree heat over the past couple of weeks. We take extra precautions there, take extra breaks and make sure we talk about staying hydrated," Corson said. "We got through all that. Everybody worked through it and we did it without any heat-related illnesses."
Priscilla Dominguez, director of corporate sales and marketing for The Monument, said Summit Arena features more floor space than Ball Arena, previously known as the Pepsi Center, in Denver. The multi-function arena will work well for large, new events in Rapid City, she said.
Since May, construction crews have completed many items on the checklist to get Summit Arena open on time, Corson said.
"There's power throughout the building, the lights are coming on, seating has gone in," he said. "That install (of the seats) has started and been complete. Retractable seating is going in along with live (Internet) network throughout the building, the A/V room is up and running... Just basically a ton of work has been put in to place and a lot of milestones have been met by all the craft workers on-site."
Summit Arena will replace Don Barnett Arena as the largest venue at The Monument. Once construction is complete, Don Barnett Arena will be renamed Don Barnett Fieldhouse with a large open floor plan directly adjacent to Summit Arena.
The seating in Barnett will be closed off because of Americans With Disabilities Act non-compliance. Summit Arena will be fully ADA compliant with elevators to all levels and accessibility to seating.
The October completion of the new arena will be just in time for the return of He Sapa Wacipi, also known as the Black Hills Powwow, now scheduled for Oct. 8-12. The powwow will be one of the inaugural events to open Summit Arena, celebrating its 34th year in Rapid City after last year's event was canceled due to the COVID-19 pandemic.
According to a news release, more than 1,000 Native American dancers representing more than 100 tribes from the United States and Canada are expected to participate in dancing and singing with championship drum groups. The Monument will be filled with vendor booths throughout the facility with the main powwow dancing occurring in the new arena.
Each session of the Black Hills Powwow begins with the colorful and stirring Grand Entry. There are four Grand Entries, one on Friday, two on Saturday and one on Sunday. Besides plenty of inter-tribal dancing for all participants, the Black Hills Powwow features 32 dance and singing contest categories.
Contact Nathan Thompson at nathan.thompson@rapidcityjournal.com.