Rapid City's water supply adjusts to daily needs

Clean drinking water is one of the most important services a city provides to its residents, and Rapid City Water Superintendent Jeff Crockett said that responsibility is one he and his staff take seriously.

To recognize Public Works Week, the city hosted a media tour of Jackson Springs Water Treatment Plant earlier this week. The facility opened in 2013 and has the ability to process up to eight million gallons of water per day.

Jackson Springs is one of two water treatment plants in the city; the other is Mountain View. Together, the two facilities processed nearly three billion gallons of water in 2019.

Crockett said the majority of Rapid City's water supply comes from the Pactola and Deerfield reservoirs in the Black Hills, traveling down the Rapid Creek watershed. The city also operates nine wells that draw water from the Minnelusa and Madison aquifers.

"We are very lucky to have extremely clean water supplies here in Rapid City and we take the stewardship of that water supply to heart," Crockett said.