Rapid City's "Youth Ride Free" program sees nearly 10% increase in use over 2021

Young people in Rapid City are taking advantage of Rapid Transit’s “Youth Ride Free” program in droves, with the city recording a 9.6% increase in ridership over 2021.

Youth took a total of 35,114 trips from January through May and September through December, nearly 10% higher than the same period in 2021. April and December saw marginal decreases.

“It was a great year overall for the ‘Youth Ride Free’ program,” said Megan Gould-Stabile, Rapid Transit System manager. “December was a tough month with most students out for up to two weeks. Any time you have an increase in ridership over the year before in most of the months, it shows the program continues to be a success.”

Gould-Stabile said the program is very convenient during the winter months, with snow and ice on the roads.

Anyone looking for more information on Youth Ride Free can call (605) 394-6631.