Two bike paths along Rapid Creek have been closed until further notice due to flooding, Rapid City announced Thursday.
With the creek running at 191 cubic feet per second as of 3 p.m. and spilling onto the concrete paths, the city Parks Division has barricaded bike crossings at the Canyon Lake Road bridge and the Mount Rushmore Road bridge.
"Those are generally the first ones to get inundated with water," Parks Manager Scott Anderson said.
Anderson said the flooding is believed to be the result of a flow increase from the Pactola Reservoir. The Bureau of Reclamation directed the city to up release flows from their usual rate of 95 cubic feet per second to 120. Flows from the Deerfield Reservoir were lowered from 35 cubic feet per second to 25, also at the bureau's request.
At this time, Anderson doesn't expect that additional segments of the path will need to be closed. He noted the crossings near Jackson Boulevard at 32nd Street and by Cambell Street are also prone to flooding during flow releases.
During flooding, Anderson said, bike path users often have difficult gauging water depth or do not realize that debris could have washed up with rising waters.