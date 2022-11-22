 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Rapid Transit services suspended Thursday, Friday

Rapid Ride

Rapid Ride buses sit idle while waiting to depart at the Milo Barber Transportation Center in downtown Rapid City.

 Matt Gade, Journal staff

Rapid Transit System services will be suspended Thursday and Friday in observance of the Thanksgiving holiday.

According to a news release, the holiday suspension includes RapidRide and Dial-a-Ride services. Rapid Transit System will resume regular public transportation services on Saturday.

Outside of the holiday schedule, hours of operation for RapidRide are Mondays through Fridays from 6:20 a.m. through 5:50 p.m. and Saturdays from 9:50 a.m. through 4:40 p.m. Dial-a-Ride services operate Mondays through Fridays from 6 a.m. through 5:30 p.m. and Saturdays 8:30 a.m. through 5:30 p.m.

For more information, contact Rapid Transit System at 605-394-6631.

