Rapid Transit services suspended Thursday, Friday

Rapid Transit System services will be suspended Thursday and Friday in observance of the Thanksgiving holiday.
According to a news release, the holiday suspension includes RapidRide and Dial-a-Ride services. Rapid Transit System will resume regular public transportation services on Saturday.
Outside of the holiday schedule, hours of operation for RapidRide are Mondays through Fridays from 6:20 a.m. through 5:50 p.m. and Saturdays from 9:50 a.m. through 4:40 p.m. Dial-a-Ride services operate Mondays through Fridays from 6 a.m. through 5:30 p.m. and Saturdays 8:30 a.m. through 5:30 p.m.
For more information, contact Rapid Transit System at 605-394-6631.