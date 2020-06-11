Rapid Transit System returns Monday with reduced hours

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

The City's public transportation system — Rapid Transit System — will resume operations Monday with reduced hours and days of service.

Rapid Transit System (RTS), including RapidRide and Dial-A-Ride services, suspended operations May 30 after three drivers tested positive for the COVID-19 virus.

Beginning Monday, RTS will operate on a reduced schedule. RapidRide, which provides public transportation on six different fixed routes, will operate from 7:30 a.m. to 4:15 p.m. Monday through Friday. Dial-A-Ride, which provides services to local residents with disabilities, will operate from 7:20 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. Monday through Friday.

There will be no Saturday operations for either service. The changes are effective beginning Monday until further notice.

"During the past two weeks RTS has gone through an extensive cleaning process including our buses, the RTS bus barn and the Transportation Center," said RTS Manager Megan Gould. "We are excited to resume operations and welcome and encourage the public's participation."