You have permission to edit this article.
Rapid Transit System service to close for holidays

RapidRide

Rapid Ride public transit system buses sit at the main terminal at 333 Sixth Street in Rapid City. Rapid Transit Services will not be in operation for four days due to upcoming holidays.

 Jeff Easton

RapidRide and Dial-A-Ride will not operate Christmas Eve, Christmas Day, New Year's Eve or New Year's Day this year, officials announced Wednesday.

Rapid Transit Services typically suspend operation on Christmas and New Year's days rather than the evenings before. However, since both holidays fall on weekend days this year, the federal holidays are observed on the closest regular work day.

Next year will be a similar situation as Christmas Day and New Year's Day fall on Sundays, so federal observance would suspend the services the following Mondays.

Signs will be posted on Rapid Transit System buses to notify riders of the two-day suspension. Notices will also be released on social media.

City offices will also close for both days. Services will resume Dec. 27 and Jan. 3.

— Contact Siandhara Bonnet at siandhara.bonnet@rapidcityjournal.com

