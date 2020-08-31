Rapid Transit System to resume Saturday operations

Rapid Transit System will resume Saturday bus service this weekend, according to a news release.
The city suspended operations for two weeks after three drivers tested positive for COVID-19 in late May and resumed in June. The City View Trolley operations were suspended for the entire season.
"We are back to a point where we have the number of drivers to resume Saturday services," Manager Megan Gould said in the press release. "We have appreciated the patience of our patrons as we've worked to get back into full operation. We look forward to getting our riders to their Saturday appointments and destinations."
Saturday hours for RapidRide will be 9:50 a.m. - 4:40 p.m. and Dial-A-Ride from 8:30 a.m. - 5:30 p.m.
All drivers and passengers will be required to wear a mask and asked to social distance when possible.
Earlier this month, the transit service announced that drivers and passengers will be required to wear masks on buses beginning Sept. 8 when school starts.
Both RapidRide and Dial-A-Ride will be closed on Labor Day.
