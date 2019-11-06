Youth ridership on the City's Rapid Transit System dipped in October over last year's record month of ridership but continues to maintain solid numbers, according to city officials.
A total of 13,309 youth passenger trips were recorded in October. The number compares to 13,492 youth trips in September and is down from last year's record October usage of 16,431 trips.
This is the fourth school year for the Youth Ride Free program in Rapid City. The previous rider usage in October since the program started: 8,498 (October 2016), 13,105 (October 2017), 16,431 (October 2018) and 13,309 (October 2019).
"Ridership was lower this October compared to last year at this same time, but remains strong in comparison to the level of ridership we've experienced month to month," said Megan Gould, Rapid Transit System manager. "We know our public transit system will become a convenient option as winter approaches and parents and youth look for a safer, convenient option to get to and from school."
City offices are closed Monday for Veterans Day and there will be no RapidRide or Dial-A-Ride services that day. With school in session Monday, Gould is reminding youth and their parents to secure alternate transportation for the day.