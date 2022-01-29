Rapid Valley residents raise concerns over plan to build 460 homes in area

Residents in Rapid Valley said they don’t have an issue with growth and development, but are concerned that adding around 460 homes to their area isn’t a responsible move.

Jim and Linda Hayward, Bob and Mary Anderson, and Ronald Cordes said if there were fewer homes slated for the 120-acre development, it would be more palatable.

“We all know that Rapid City has to grow and it’s growing, we have no problem with growth, we want responsible growth,” Bob Anderson said. “We don’t want it to (be) all of a sudden you have a city with no infrastructure to support it. There’s only a couple of ways in and out of here. It just needs to be done responsibly, and we don’t feel this is a responsible plan.”

Apple Valley is a proposed 120-acre subdivision that could bring what the developer describes as affordable homes to Rapid Valley near Anderson and Long View roads. Andy Scull, co-owner of development company Pink Cabin, said the homes would be completed over six to 10 years, depending on the market. He said they’ve been working on the project for about a year.

The development is currently in the process of seeking a rezone for three parcels from agriculture to low density residential, urban residential and ranchette district from the Pennington County Commission. The commission will consider this at its Feb. 1 meeting. The commission’s decision will also impact the preliminary subdivision plan submitted to the Rapid City Council. If denied by the county commission, city staff will recommend the Rapid City Council deny the preliminary subdivision plan.

The city Planning Commission unanimously approved the preliminary subdivision plan for 80 residential lots, the first phase of the project, at its Thursday morning meeting. The Rapid City Council will consider the item at its Feb. 7 meeting.

The county commission approved a $12.5 million Tax Increment Finance District by a 3-2 vote for the project in December and also voted unanimously to approve a project plan resolution.

Anderson said he and his wife, Mary, have lived on Anderson Road for 35 years. He said many residents there live on about five acres, while the new development is proposing 6,500-square-foot lots.

Jim Hayward said the development will look like a piece of Rapid City coming to the area. His wife, Linda, said they didn’t have enough notice about the development and didn't find out about it until October. She said if they had more time, they would’ve been able to make their concerns known to elected officials.

Ronald Cordes, who has lived off of Radar Hill Road for about 21 years, said he’s concerned about the number of cars coming up and down the road. The road is used as a main corridor to Box Elder and to the Rapid City Regional Airport.

According to a 2021 traffic impact study, the proposed development would generate 346 trips during the weekday morning peak hour, 462 in the afternoon peak hour and 4,408 weekday trips. The study found that all movements at the intersections are acceptable levels of service and would have a minimal impact. It did find, though, that sidewalks and trails within the development would be necessary for residents’ safety.

Scull said the area needs housing at all levels, particularly in the affordable range. The homes would be priced around $200,000 to $250,000, he said.

He said the parcels for the proposed development had a willing seller, had accessibility for new infrastructure and highway access, and was inexpensive land to develop due to its flat topography.

Scull said the improvements necessary for the development, including water and sewer, would be good for the existing residents in the area. He said residents would be able to hook up to the utilities instead of using a septic system, and it opens up more land for future development. Utility and road work would occur in 2022 and 2023, if all is approved.

He said since the area is within the city’s 3-mile platting jurisdiction, utilities have to be built to the city’s specifications since it could be annexed down the road.

“Ultimately, we understand that it’s troubling for the residents, but it’s also necessary for the good of our overall community,” Scull said. “This housing demand is not going away, it’s only increasing. We look at it as a way to serve our community and help our community as a whole. It’s a responsible development being done the right way and it’s being done the way it needs to be done so we can plan for the growth.”

Cordes said he understands the number of proposed homes is necessary for affordability for the developer. Anderson said they’re not there to tell the developer how to manage their property, but wants them to be good and responsible neighbors.

“We just want the developer to do what’s right for the area,” Hayward said.

— Contact Siandhara Bonnet at siandhara.bonnet@rapidcityjournal.com —

You must be logged in to react.

Click any reaction to login. Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 1 Sad 0 Angry 0

Get local news delivered to your inbox! Subscribe to our Daily Headlines newsletter. Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.