Rapid Transit System is currently working on refreshing RapidRide routes to produce efficiencies and to address growth within the fixed-route system.

RTS will be holding two events later this month, seeking comments from the public regarding the proposed transit service changes impacting RapidRide services and patrons.

Staff and information will be available at the entrance booth at the Pumpkin Festival’s Touch-A-Truck event in the City Hall parking lot on Saturday, Sept. 23, from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. In addition, an open house will be held at the Milo Barber Transportation Center, 333 Sixth Street, Sept. 25 through 29 from 7:30 a.m. to 5 p.m. to discuss changes in routes and receive public comments.

Written public comments on the refreshed routes may also be submitted to Public Participation Comments, Rapid Transit System, 333 Sixth Street, Rapid City, SD 57701. Written comments will be received until Sept. 25. For special accommodations or translation services, citizens may call (605) 394-6631 at least 48 hours in advance of Sept. 23. Rapid Transit System assures nondiscrimination in accordance with Title VI of the Civil Rights Act of 1964, and the American with Disabilities Act.