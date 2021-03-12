 Skip to main content
Ravnsborg pleads not guilty to charges, defense attorney tells judge
Attorney General Jason Ravnsborg pleads not guilty to three class 2 misdemeanors — operating a mobile device while driving, improper lane driving, and careless driving — his lawyer said Friday afternoon at the Hughes County Courthouse in Pierre.

Ravnsborg, who did not attend Friday's hearing, hit and killed Joe Boever while driving outside of Highmore in September.

Class 2 misdemeanors carry a maximum penalty of 30 days in jail, a $500 fine, or both. None of Ravnsborg’s charges concern the death of Boever.

The case is a Hyde County proceeding, Deputy Hyde County State’s Attorney Emily Sovell said, but the courthouse in Pierre has more security, more clerks of court, and is within the jurisdiction of the case. Additionally, retired Judge John Brown who is presiding over the case lives in the Pierre area.

Ravnsborg's lawyer, Tim Rensch of Rapid City, asked Judge Brown to set the status hearing in mid-May.

Boever’s brother, sister, mother and widow, as well as his cousin, Nick Nemec, attended the hearing.

Nemec said he didn’t know what to expect from the hearing, but that Ravnsborg’s not guilty plea is “troubling,” saying the attorney general is “guilty as can be” on the three charges brought against him.

“There’s a mountain of evidence. It will not take a deep dig to prove him guilty,” Nemec said after the short hearing Friday afternoon.

