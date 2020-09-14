Ravnsborg says he found man's body on Sunday after an unsuccessful search the night before

“I looked around the vehicle in the dark and saw nothing to indicate what I had hit,” Ravnsborg wrote.

Ravnsborg said he only saw pieces of his vehicle lying around the road and he used the flashlight on his cell phone to look in the ditch.

He said Volek arrived, inspected his car and the area, filled out accident paperwork, and gave him a tag required to get his vehicle repaired.

“At no time did either of us suspect that I had been involved in an accident with a person,” Ravnsborg said.

Ravnsborg said his vehicle was too damaged to drive home so he called the nearest tow service, which is in Pierre.

Volek “graciously offered to loan me his personal vehicle so I could drive back to Pierre” after saying it would take more than an hour for the tow truck to arrive, Ravnsborg wrote.

Ravnsborg was driving his personal vehicle, Deaver said.

The attorney general said he called Bormann to tell him about the crash and that he was driving Volek’s car back home. Ravnsborg said he arrived in Pierre around midnight.