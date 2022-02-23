Ravnsborg's prosecutors to testify at impeachment hearing

PIERRE | The prosecutors who decided against more serious charges against South Dakota's attorney general in a fatal crash are set to testify at a hearing on whether he should face impeachment.

The South Dakota House Select Committee on Investigation reconvenes Thursday to hear testimony on whether Republican Jason Ravnsborg should face impeachment charges for conduct related to a 2020 car crash that killed Joe Boever who was walking along a highway.

Ravnsborg pleaded no contest to a pair of misdemeanors last year and has said he didn’t realize he struck the 55-year-old man until returning to the scene the next day.

Investigators determined that Ravnsborg would have walked right past Boever’s body and the flashlight Boever had been carrying as Ravnsborg looked around the scene the night of the crash. The flashlight was still illuminated the next morning.

Hyde County Assistant State's Attorney Emily Sovell, who led the prosecution against Ravnsborg, and the Beadle County State's Attorney who assisted her in determining charges are set to testify, the Argus Leader reported.

Tim Bormann, Ravnsborg’s chief of staff who was at the crash scene near Highmore at the time Boever’s body was discovered, is also on the witness list as is state Division of Criminal Investigation Director David Natvig.

Gov. Kristi Noem has made it clear that she believes the misdemeanor charges were not enough and wants Ravnsborg removed from office. She would also get to name the attorney general’s replacement if he is removed.

You must be logged in to react.

Click any reaction to login. Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0