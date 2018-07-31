Rapid City parks employees found a razor blade last week on a slide at a city park playground, according to a news release from the city.
According to the release, a citizen first saw the razor blade on July 25 at Thomson Park in the northeastern part of Rapid City. The person who first saw the razor blade told park employees, who found and removed it. That evening, crews canvassed all parks playgrounds and didn't find anything else.
Since then, park employees have been checking the playgrounds daily, which will continue, according to the release.
"While this is believed to be an isolated incident, the public is asked to be vigilant and to immediately report any such incidences or unusual activity to the Rapid City Police Department," the release says.