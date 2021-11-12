 Skip to main content
RCAS accepting applications for open board position

Breanna Funke

Breanna Funke

 Contributed photo

The Rapid City Area School District is seeking applicants to fill the vacancy created when Area 2 Board Member Breanna Funke announced her resignation during the board's Nov. 2 meeting.

The person chosen will serve as the Area 2 Representative until the next election in June 2022. Funke is remaining on the board until a replacement can be found.

After the Nov. 2 meeting, Board President Kate Thomas noted the urgency of finding another board member to serve until June. Thomas said board members would review applications and choose the new member.

"We'll move forward as fast as we can," she said.

Anyone interested in serving as the Area 2 Board representative should apply on RCAS’ website RCAS.org no later than Nov. 19, according to an announcement from the school district.

The application includes contact and other basic information, along with this optional question: "Is there anything you would like to share with the Board about your interest in the vacant board seat?"

The application can be found on the school district's website by following this link: https://rcas.org/news/2021/11/26736-autosave-v1/.

All applications from individuals who reside in Area 2 will be considered for the board member vacancy. A map of Area 2 is provides on the school district's website.

