RCAS board approves 10-point grading scale, to start next school year

The Rapid City Area Schools Board of Education voted unanimously Tuesday to move to a 10-point grading scale beginning next school year.

The vote followed comments from five members of the public about the impending vote, four of whom expressed support for the change. The board’s two current student representatives, Abby Rutan from Rapid City High School and Hayden Bentz from Stevens High School, also expressed support for the new grading scale.

Student representatives are not voting members of the board.

The new scale will replace the district’s current seven-point grading scale. A 10-point grading scale will mean that a student moves into the "A" range with a 90%, a "B" range with an 80%, and so on.

“It is what the majority of students, parents and staff would like to go to,” said board member Amy Policky. “And as I have researched, it seems like the 10-point scale is more common across the United States.”

The district has reported surveys conducted last school year and this past fall indicating a majority of teachers in favor of the change.

Addressing one of the arguments against the 10-point scale, Policky added: “I don’t think changing our grading scale necessarily changes our desire for a culture of excellence. I think changing the way we think about learning and helping students learn – and using grades to inform their learning – is really what creates a culture of excellence.”

Rutan said that the 10-point scale offered more clarity than the current seven-point scale.

“It’s easier to follow and understand,” she said. “Talking with learners at Rapid City High School, I’ve heard a lot of support for this change.”

Bentz said the change could fuel greater motivation among students whose performance lies on the border, between grades.

“In terms of motivation, perhaps there’s a case to be made that there’s more motivation for a student who was maybe a B student but who could now be an A student,” he said. “They may now have motivation to reach that level of academic excellence.”

Several board members, referring to a discussion last fall about grading, expressed a desire to go beyond the movement to a 10-point scale and also to examine grading practices. Valerie Seales, director of teaching, learning, and innovation for the district, told the board that the decision regarding the grading scale provided a necessary first step for further changes. She said she intended, with other district staff members, to address a broader set of grading practices.

“We wanted to have a final answer on the grading scale before we went on to the rest of the policy, which is the grading practices, as I would call it,” she said.

After the meeting, Seales explained more of the next steps. Practices under consideration, she said, included the ways in which late or missing work is handled. A more expansive approach to such work may be necessary, she said, “especially considering the extended illnesses we’ve been experiencing.” She also cited a re-examination of assigning zeroes for work.

Both issues – along with several others – were discussed at a Board of Education study session last fall.

“We’ll try to implement those into the policy,” Seales said on Tuesday. “I’ll take them to my senior leadership team first for review, and then it goes to a board policy committee.”

She said such changes may appear on a Board of Education agenda in about a month, now that the movement to a 10-point grading scale has been established. The changes, she said, will take place at the beginning of the 2022-23 school year.

The board passed a number of other measures Tuesday, including the establishment of the upcoming school board election for June 7. These positions are scheduled to be up for a vote: the representative for Area 3 for a 3-year term, the representative for Area 6 for a 3-year term and the representative for Area 2 for a 2-year term.

Nominating petitions may be obtained from the school business office between the hours of 7:30 a.m. and 4:30 p.m. beginning March 1, according to a report from the school district that’s attached to Tuesday’s meeting agenda.

