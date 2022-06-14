RCAS board approves interim CEO in place of superintendent

The Rapid City Area Schools Board of Education approved the interim CEO and interim assistant superintendent positions without public discussion Tuesday evening.

The board voted 5-0 to approve Nicole Swigart as interim CEO and Central High School Principal Michael Talley as interim assistant superintendent. Board members Jim Hansen and Amy Policky were absent from Tuesday's meeting.

The item approving the roles, which will both see $130,000 salaries for the year, appeared on the board's consent agenda, which does not require discussion unless requested by a board member. The district announced the offers to Swigart and Talley Monday.

In an email to the Journal ahead of the meeting, Board President Kate Thomas said the CEO position is the same as the superintendent position and a new position isn't being created.

Thomas said a CEO permit is an alternative to holding a superintendent certification, and because Swigart does not have a superintendent certification, she cannot be called a superintendent.

"She will apply for a CEO Permit from the South Dakota Department of Education to hold her position as CEO of the Rapid City Area School District," Thomas said in the email. "Given her longevity with the district, we trust that Ms. Swigart will use her unique skillset and experience to provide oversight to the district for an interim period."

She said it's the board's intention to begin a search for a superintendent in August starting with interviewing for a search firm.

Thomas said Talley and Swigart will work together to accomplish the responsibilities of both an assistant superintendent and superintendent positions, which could include coordinating the district's operations and activities, providing leadership and supervision to building principals and leaders, promoting the success of every student, implementing and administering board policy, and implementing budgetary changes to improve the overall financial status of the district.

She said the positions were posted at the end of May, and the board reviewed applications and interviewed candidates over the last few weeks. She said the board was impressed with both Swigart's and Talley's experience with the district, their leadership skills and dedication to student achievement.

Thomas said the board was also impressed with their willingness to work together over the course of the next year.

She said an interim principal will be hired at Central High School while Talley takes on the role as interim assistant superintendent.

During the meeting, the board also voted 5-0 to accept the results from the June 7 school board election.

According to the agenda attachment, there were a total of 4,113 votes cast in the Area 3 race between incumbent board member Gabe Doney and challenger Michael Birkeland, and 4,090 votes cast in the Area 6 race between Jamie Clapham and Janyce Hockenbary.

Birkeland received 56.917% of the vote with 2,341 votes while Doney received 1,772 votes. Clapham received 59.56% of the vote with 1,701 votes in Pennington County and 735 in Meade County for a total of 2,346 votes. Hockenbary received 1,148 votes in Pennington and 506 votes in Meade with a total of 1,654 votes.

Business and Support Services Director Coy Sasse said the board members would see the signature count from the poll box would not match the total votes from board races.

"That's because this is a combined primary," Sasse said. "Because of the additional races, there were a significant amount of under-voting situations that happen for whatever reason, either people chose not to vote for those board races or because the precincts don't match up exactly to the areas, they may not have been eligible to vote."

He also said the overall vote numbers wouldn't match the number of votes cast in the board races because of the combined primary.

