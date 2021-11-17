RCAS board approves land purchase; another COVID-19 resolution remains a possibility

The Rapid City Area Schools Board of Education approved purchase of land in the Shepherd Hills area – with an eye toward building an elementary school there in the coming years – at its regular meeting Tuesday in Rapid City Council Chambers.

“The idea is that as that part of our community begins to grow and expand, at some point we will need to put an additional school in that area,” Coy Sasse, director of business and support services in the school district, told the Rapid City Journal earlier in the week.

The property spans 51.44 acres with a net purchase cost to the district of $754,413.

Pulled from the agenda before Tuesday’s meeting was a resolution to “ban COVID-19 testing and administering of vaccines at all Rapid City Area School District 51-4 schools, buildings and properties.”

Board President Kate Thomas made a statement about the decision to remove the resolution late in the meeting.

“After the resolution was posted on vaccines and testing, the board was provided with data and reporting information from the administration that is relevant to the testing portion of the resolution,” she said. “Those additional facts will require further examination, consideration and investigation. Therefore, the resolution was pulled from tonight’s agenda.”

Superintendent Lori Simon also made a statement late in the meeting designed, she said, to dispel false rumors.

“For the record, I would like to correct some misinformation that appears to be out there,” she said. “I want to be clear. I do not support a COVID vaccination mandate for students or for staff.”

The board also approved, on Tuesday, the first reading of a policy regarding the participation of alternative instruction students in school activities. Simon explained the new policy and some of the process behind it.

She said that the Associated School Boards of South Dakota worked with superintendents and other officials to draft model policies for districts after “a new statute went into place regarding alternative instruction” during the last legislative session.

“The key difference in terms of students participating in activities previously vs. this school year,” Simon explained, “is that an alternative instruction student is eligible to try out for any activities and participate in school-sponsored activities without taking any courses in the school district.”

An exception, she added, would occur if the activity actually were a class – such as orchestra.

Later Simon described alternative instruction students this way: “We’re really by and large talking about home-school students.”

References to the resolution to ban COVID-19 testing and vaccination, though absent from the agenda, surfaced in the public comment section of the meeting. Three educators in the school district spoke in favor of school-based COVID-19 testing, expressing relief that the resolution was not on the agenda.

Among those attending Tuesday's meeting was Rep. Phil Jensen, R-Rapid City. Jensen spoke during the public comment section of the board's Nov. 2 meeting, encouraging the board "to vote to withdraw our membership from the South Dakota school board association."

Later in the Nov. 2 meeting, the board opted to remain, at least for the time being, a member of the Associated School Boards of South Dakota.

On Tuesday, in a brief interview after she issued her statement, Thomas said the resolution regarding COVID-19 may re-emerge at a future meeting.

“Yes,” she said. “It’s still a possibility.”

