Administrators with Rapid City Area Schools did not share much new information with the Board of Education Tuesday about the elimination of two department director positions.

The reduction in force at the Rapid City Education Center eliminated two positions. One position was Director of Facilities Kumar Veluswamy and the other impacted Director of College and Career Readiness J.J. Carrell. At Tuesday's Board of Education meeting, the reduction in force was an "information item," not an action item for the board.

RCAS Interim CEO Nicole Swigart, who read a prepared statement to the board, said the district evaluated all of the existing departments and determined to have the director positions consolidated and the delegation of their duties redistributed.

Swigart said the effort came after months of evaluation and it is in the interest of fiscal responsibility and stewardship with district resources.

"The district has temporarily assigned responsibilities and will continue to work on permanent transfer of those responsibilities consistent with the restructured organizational chart that is being considered by the Board of Education," Swigart said.

Board of Education First Vice President Troy Carr said he agreed with the reduction in force. He said when he makes decisions or supports a decision, he always does so with the best interest of the district in mind.

Carr said the district has a large workforce of capable employees, and the removal of two positions will not have that large of an impact.

"If Mr. [Michael] Birkeland and I leave, the district is going to 'roll over us' and just keep on going," Carr said. "Whether we lose one or two people, the district is going to be in good shape and keep on going."

Board President Kate Thomas said the administration looked at these two positions "full well." She said the operations of the departments will now be reverted to that of previous years.

"These positions are back where they need to be and I have full trust in the departments that are taking the duties back," Thomas said. "We are trying to be more organized and fiscally responsible... The departments are still running the show and I hope that the public would have trust in that as well."

The restructured organizational chart being considered by the Board of Education has not been publicly released.