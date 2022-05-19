RCAS board candidates participate in forum

Voters and interested parties in the race for the Area 3 and Area 6 positions on the Rapid City Area Schools Board of Education were able to hear from the candidates Tuesday during a forum sponsored by Elevate Rapid City at the David Lust Accelerator Building.

The nonpartisan RCAS board election will be held June 7. Early voting opportunities are available at the Pennington County and Meade County auditor's offices.

Candidates for Area 3 include incumbent board member Gabe Doney and challenger Michael Birkeland. Doney was unable to attend the forum as he was fighting a fire in New Mexico. However, Doney was able to provide statements to three questions that were sent ahead of time to all candidates. His statements were read to the audience by Elevate Rapid City's Public Policy Director Anna Hays.

Area 6 has an open seat, as incumbent Amy Policky decided not to run for another term. The candidates are Jamie Clapham and Janyce Hockenbary.

Area 3

Area 3 includes southwest Rapid City.

Doney was first elected in June 2021. He grew up in Chamberlain and has a degree in industrial engineering from South Dakota Mines. Doney is a veteran of the U.S. Marine Corps and the South Dakota National Guard. He is the assistant chief of the Whispering Pines Volunteer Fire Department and a member of the SDSM&T Industrial Engineering Advisory Board, and the Pennington County Fire Service Board-West Central District.

Doney ran on a platform of "bringing normalcy and stability in our school system through a strong governing board." In his statement for Tuesday's forum, Doney said he felt students needed to get back to a normal school setting during the COVID-19 pandemic and that parents need better accountability from the district.

"Parents needed more transparency with curriculum to improve proficiency scores and promote greater fiscal responsibility," Doney's statement read. "This last year on the board I've helped getting Rapid City Area Schools back to a normal school setting, helped move meetings so that there could be more public involvement, built a new South Middle School, and planning for future facilities."

Birkeland is a former teacher at Central High School. He is now a teacher at the digital Arizona State University Preparatory Academy. Birkeland is a Rapid City native. He received his math and science teaching degree from Black Hills State University and is now pursuing his master's degree in learning design and technologies from Arizona State University.

Birkeland said he left RCAS after six years teaching. He said his resignation was "spurred by wanting to change how the students and teachers were impacted by the school board's decisions." Birkeland said he wants to start with updating facilities. He said when he taught math at Central for six years, it rained in his classroom.

"I want to make investments in our schools. More specifically, I'd like to invest in our buildings, our teachers and expand opportunities for teachers and staff. Parents are just as important," Birkeland said. "So, why don't we invest in our schools? We see that our students and parents and community members have a positive experience with their schools. That makes them want to stay here and want to return."

Birkeland said RCAS needs to focus on student success and that is directly impacted by teachers' morale. He said the conditions of facilities, lack of resources, a lack of respect and poor communications are hampering RCAS' ability to attract and retain teachers.

"One thing that I will do and can do day one is say that I will trust and respect our staff. I will reopen those communication lines that have been broken down over the past few years," Birkeland said. "And I will make sure that we are working as a community, a parent group, a staff, an admin, board — all of those working together."

In Doney's statement, he said student success needs to be examined. Doney suggested placing a temporary hold on new programs.

"One thing to improve academic performance this district should try is to limit — for two years — new programs, protocols and policies that teachers are expected to implement. Make increasing academic efficiency part of their sole focus," Doney's statement said. "Another way to improve student success would be to implement programs that all students could benefit from. For instance infrastructure professions, licensing programs that give students hope for their future while in high school."

Area 6

Area 6 covers rural areas west, northwest and south of Rapid City in Pennington County. It includes Black Hawk in Meade County.

Clapham is originally from Atlanta, Georgia and is a physical therapist at Monument Health. She received her bachelor's degree from Furman University and a master's degree in physical therapy from the Medical College of Georgia. Clapham moved to the Black Hills in 2011 and is the president of the Rapid City PTA Council.

Clapham said she believes that a strong public school system is the foundation of a strong community and through her work with the PTA Council and Black Hawk Elementary she is committed to giving back. She said she decided to run because she is in RCAS schools on a weekly basis and sees a need for "urgent changes in this district."

"Three main issues I hope to address if elected (are) our facilities, respect and retention of staff, and equitable education opportunities throughout the district," Clapham said. "They deserve better. Our staff is overwhelmed, feeling unsupported and departing our district at an alarming rate, with over 120 resignations or retirements in the last five months. In order to have a stable and healthy learning environment, we need educators and support staff who are happy to be here."

Hockenbary is a South Dakota native. She is a retired business owner and currently owns rental properties. Hockenbary attended Black Hills State University and received a cosmetology degree from Headlines Academy in Rapid City. She said she also taught at Headlines Academy and ran an apprenticeship program in Montana.

Hockenbary said she decided to run because she prayed about how to get involved and the Lord told her to run. She said she has the time to serve on the RCAS board because she is retired and she feels the position is a "30 to 40 hour a week job." Hockenbary said she is concerned over parental rights in education and the educational practices of teachers.

"Our community deserves a leader who will listen to parents and put the children first," she said. "Sound education — teaching students how to think and not what to think. A true and complete history — math being math, English being English, a strong civics curriculum and a strong reading program. I do also support parental rights. Children belong to their parents and families, not to the government or the community."

Clapham said student success is being hampered by a lack of state funding for early education. She would like to see programs at RCAS that help with that and provide ongoing support throughout school.

We need to reassess how we're addressing early education, the size of those classrooms, and what we can do to make that better," Clapham said. "Another way is right now we have certain schools in the district that have multi-level classrooms, and there are some amazing benefits to that. In a multi-level classroom, you can have those children who might be a little bit behind in their grade level. They can still have access to that level curriculum. But if you have students that are advanced, they can actually help those students."

Hockenbary said student success is dependent on parental involvement and teacher communication. She also said there needs to be a "solid disciplinary policy" so that all students in the classroom can have an equal opportunity to be able to learn.

"To be involved with the children is a big part of what the parents need to do, along with working with the teachers and having the children communicate with them," Hockenbary said. "Parents will also come together and put their efforts into listening to their children so they can find out what they need help with, so that the parents can be a good advocate as they go and work with teachers, and the school district."

Contact Nathan Thompson at nathan.thompson@rapidcityjournal.com.

You must be logged in to react.

Click any reaction to login. Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0

Get local news delivered to your inbox! Subscribe to our Daily Headlines newsletter. Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.