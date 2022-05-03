RCAS board delays decision on destroying books, seeks legal counsel

The Rapid City Area Schools Board of Education voted unanimously Tuesday to delay a decision on destroying five book titles that were purchased for 12th grade English classes and seek the advice of legal counsel before proceeding.

According to the school district's surplus property list, the books are "to be destroyed." They include 185 copies of "How Beautiful We Were: A Novel" by Imbolo Mbue, 35 copies of "Fun Home: A Family Tragicomic" by Alison Bechdel, 75 copies of "The Perks of Being a Wallflower" by Stephen Chbosky, 30 copies of "Girl, Woman, Other: A Novel" by Bernardine Evaristo, and 30 copies of "The Circle" by Dave Eggers.

RCAS Director of Teaching, Learning and Innovation Valerie Brablec Seales told the Board of Education that the book titles were deemed inappropriate by school administrators.

More than a dozen members of the public presented comments at the beginning of the school board meeting, with the majority stating the controversial books should not be destroyed, while some members expressed concern over the content — namely that some books appeared to be pornographic and/or inappropriate for high school students.

The surplus list was under the board's consent agenda, which is normally voted on without discussion unless a board member requests the item to be pulled for separate discussion and vote. Tuesday evening, School Board member Troy Carr requested the item be discussed.

"The reason I suggested it be pulled (is) just for more discussion on the process of how the books got picked," Carr said. "I'm also in agreement with looking at other alternatives besides destroying the books."

Seales said English 12 was a new course that was offered for the first time this academic school year. She said over the summer, teachers who were members of the Instructional Council chose the classroom materials.

"Books were selected by teachers from each of the three high schools under collaboration with one of the teaching and learning specialists in Rapid City Schools," Seales said. "So seven teachers, potential English 12 teachers for the new course, selected their books, and some books were in common between all three high schools. Some books were selected just by a single teacher at a single school."

The books were ordered and sent to a warehouse before being distributed to the three high schools. Seales said the first concern on one of the book titles became apparent in August.

"The first question arose when one of the three high school principals sent me an image of a page in one of the books, an excerpt, and expressed concerns about not wanting it in their classrooms," she said.

Seales said a second email came from another building administrator shortly after. She said she instructed the high school principals to "pull the books and do a review of them."

In all, the five books listed as surplus were questioned by district administrators and pulled from school inventories.

Board member Deb Baker questioned Seales on how the books were vetted by the Instructional Council. Seales said the process was complicated.

"The teachers on the committee go through (them), but here's what I can't say — It doesn't mean that they physically touched every book," Seales said, noting that some of the selections may have come off of award-winner lists without prior knowledge of the content.

Board member Gabe Doney questioned whether there was a policy set forth by the Board of Education to allow for more oversight of curriculum selection.

"My personal feeling on this is that we probably have a policy and process situation going on here that we may need to start taking a look into and maybe define the yeses and the nos in the policy," he said.

Board member Amy Policky said it appears as though a portion of book vetting process worked with school administrators voicing concerns about the content, but said she was concerned over a lack of direction in curricula selection to begin with.

"I don't know if there is direction in policy given on how to choose this — how to choose books that are purchased as part of new courses," she said.

Seales said there is a policy for the district for major adoptions of new curriculum, but it may not exist in this situation.

"One-offs and books sets have never had that level of scrutiny... It's not clear," she said, noting that teachers need to use their professional judgment before selecting books for special courses.

Board members also questioned why the suggestion was made to destroy the books rather than donate or sell them. Seales said that decision was made after a book buyer company went through the school district's inventory and may not have wanted to purchase them.

"If a book buyer doesn't want them, that's just the process that happens," she said.

RCAS Director of Business and Support Services Coy Sasse said in some circumstances, it costs the school district more to try and sell books than it does to destroy them.

"I just really want to caution against the idea that this was, you know, some type of a choice to be wasteful, because that's very far from the truth," Sasse said.

Board President Kate Thomas was joined by the majority of the board in saying that the decision to place books as surplus was one that was made my district administrators, not by the Board of Education. She cautioned that it was not due to personal beliefs by members of the board.

"A decision to remove books in this case is not due to personal feelings about the contents, but it is about the appropriateness of the contents," Thomas said.

Thomas also encouraged members of the public who were concerned about the process that there needs to be a level of trust in school district administrators to make the right call.

Policky agreed and dispelled rumors that the Board of Education requested these books to be removed.

"I think that people need to understand the dynamic issue here. There was no ulterior motive by board members to place these books on the surplus book list," she said. "It's a routine procedure that happens with the school district as curriculum has changed and new books are desired. I hope that, at least, that piece of information has become clear that the school board members were not out to hide anything from somebody."

After the decision was made to pull the item for further study, the Board of Education will examine the fate of the five book titles through guidance from legal counsel in a future meeting.

Thomas said part of that discussion will include whether it is the best option for the district to destroy the books, sell them or donate them.

