RCAS board meeting open to public with limited seating

The Rapid City Area Schools Board of Education special meeting at 5:30 p.m. Tuesday to nominate and select a new board member is open to physical attendance by the public but with more limited seating than at recent past meeting, Superintendent Lori Simon said Tuesday in a statement of clarification.

Simon said the board of education will meet in Room 202A of the Rapid City Education Center on 625 9th St., a room that had not been listed in the school district's announcement.

"Limited seating is available for those who want to attend in person, but attending virtually is encouraged due to the seating limitations," Simon noted on Tuesday.

The only item on the agenda involves the nomination and selection of a new Area 2 board member to replace Breanna Funke, who announced her intention to leave the board in early November.

