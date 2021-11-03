RCAS board member Brenda Funke announces her departure

Rapid City Area Schools Board of Education member Breanna Funke announced Tuesday night that she is leaving the board as soon as a replacement can be found because she is moving from her neighborhood. Funke represents Area 2 on the board.

In a statement near the end of the RCAS Board of Education meeting in Rapid City Council Chambers, Funke addressed teachers, students and parents. Funke, visibly moved, allowed Board President Kate Thomas to read much of the statement.

Speaking to teachers, Funke said, “Teach them the importance of our Constitution and Bill of Rights instead of how to be easily influenced by TikTok and social fads. Teach them the real history of our country, the good and the bad, instead of whatever version the South Dakota Department of Education wants them to learn.

"Teach them to think for themselves, weigh their own risks, and make educated decisions."

Near the close of the statement, Funke said, "I will say that one of my flaws as a human being is the tendency to be very black and white, with no room for gray areas. Tonight was a perfect illustration of one of the many learning experiences I have had while serving on the board. Thank you all for this opportunity."

Thomas said the board of education will begin taking applications and then appoint a member who will serve until an election in June.

“We’ll move forward as fast as we can,” Thomas said after the meeting.

Before Funke’s announcement, the RCAS Board of Education revised a resolution originally crafted to sever ties with the Associated School Boards of South Dakota. The board objects to that organization's failure, as the resolution puts it, "to publicly denounce the National School Boards Association's letter to the President of the United States" seeking federal law enforcement assistance for threats and violence surrounding school board meetings across the country.

The RCAS Board of Education instead passed an amended resolution that stops short of termination and asserts an intent to “review termination of its relationship with the Associated School Boards of South Dakota at the end of this year’s contract.” The review, the amended resolution states, “is based upon a written letter from the (Associated School Boards of South Dakota) to the (National School Boards Association).”

Funke had drafted a resolution for the board “to terminate its relationship with the Associated School Boards of South Dakota immediately,” but she agreed to the amendment, proposed by second vice president Jim Hansen, to change the motion to a “review of termination” at the end of this year’s contract, which expires on July 1. The amendment and the new motion passed unanimously.

The board is seeking written denunciation from the South Dakota organization of the National School Boards Association's letter requesting federal law enforcement help to quell recent threats and violence at school board meetings. The NSBA's letter, dated Sept. 29, can be found at https://tinyurl.com/schoolboardsletter.

The NSBA issued an apology for the way its letter was expressed on Oct. 22, noting that “there was no justification for some of the language included in the letter.” The apology continued, “We should have had a better process in place to allow for consultation on a communication of this significance.”

The NSBA's Oct. 22 statement goes on to say that “we deeply value not only the work of local school boards that make important contributions within our communities, but also the voices of parents, who should and must continue to be heard when it comes to decisions about their children’s education, health, and safety.”

Board member Amy Policky noted the apology as the RCAS Board of Education debated the resolution on Tuesday.

Wade Pogany, executive director for the Associated School Boards of South Dakota, told the Rapid City Journal on Monday that the ASBSD does not agree with the National School Boards Association’s letter, including its call for federal law enforcement assistance.

“What the National School Boards has done is a mistake,” Pogany said. “We were not consulted. We were not aware of this letter until it was sent out.”

Pogany said the Associated School Boards of South Dakota is “working with the National School Boards Association so that this doesn’t happen again.” His statements were mentioned briefly during Tuesday’s meeting.

Lengthy discussion about the consequences of leaving the Associated School Boards of South Dakota preceded the amended resolution on Tuesday. Board members Policky and Hansen cautioned against termination, though both noted disagreement NSBA’s original letter.

Thomas, who said she’d talked with Pogany on the phone, noted that RCAS pays $8,250 annually to the Associated School Boards of South Dakota, and she added that the ASBSD pays for membership in the National School Boards Association – sparking a concern, she said, that the district’s money was at least indirectly going to the national organization.

Thomas contended the district could find online training tools and other resources, in lieu of receiving them from the Associated School Boards of South Dakota.

“Policy making templates – we can get those for free all over the place,” she said.

Later in the meeting school administrators, at the invitation of board members, spoke about the services the district receives from the Associated School Boards of South Dakota. Kristen Strissel, director of Human Resources, said some services that help the human resources department focus on South Dakota law and other state-level nuances.

“The last training I attended had information for us to be able to responsibly report data breaches should an information breach ever happen and follow the correct procedure to protect student information and employee information,” Strissel said. “It responded to a state law that had been passed shortly before training.”

Strissel said the Associated School Boards of South Dakota also helped the district to understand, based on South Dakota law, acceptable ways to employ long-term substitutes. Strissel noted, too, ways in which the ASBSD provided key pathways for recruiting new teachers.

Superintendent Lori Simon also underlined the expertise provided by the Associated School Boards of South Dakota.

“I really think that the board needs to carefully consider this because it’s not a matter of being able to pull policies from somewhere on the web and be assured that they follow our South Dakota codified law where appropriate, or that they have been properly vetted by legal counsel,” she said. She also noted that “we use their job board extensively.”

Simon, too, recommended language for a resolution that retained an expression of objection without declaring termination of the relationship with the state association. That’s the type of resolution, ultimately, that the board decided to pass.

The board also passed, in a second and final reading, the district’s Medical Cannabis Administration Plan, already presented and voted on at previous meetings. The plan was based on a draft provided by the Associated School Boards of South Dakota.

Also among the measures passed by the board were Rapid City Public School Foundation Grants for Supporting Life Skills Vision Impairments/Blind Students for $700, Growing Beyond Earth for $1,737, Caught Ya! Student Incentive Program for $1,000, and Geometry in Construction for $6,000.

A resolution to approve collaboration with Black Hills State University on a Federal Upward Bound grant passed, as well.

Efforts by Policky to amend and discuss her resolution to close Grandview Elementary School temporarily due to COVID-19 were not successful on Tuesday. But the school does remain closed to in-person learning through the end of the week due to staffing shortages stemming from COVID-19.

The public comment section of the meeting featured about 20 speakers, many of whom spoke – with contrasting views – about the issue of whether or not to leave the Associated School Boards of South Dakota. Some also voiced discontent that a decision about whether to leave the state association was pulling oxygen from more pressing problems, such as staffing shortages.

The issue of COVID-19 also emerged during public comments, with staff and students at Grandview Elementary School enduring cases, and with the school physically closed this week. A new policy created by the current RCAS Board of Education does not allow the superintendent to close a school "due to a pandemic" – a move that now requires a separate board policy – but it does allow her to close a school after adequate staffing becomes impossible.

One of the speakers, Shaye Beardsley, was a senior at Stevens High School. She noted that students care deeply about district-related issues but often feel their voices are not heard. She also expressed concern about the stress she said teachers are experiencing – something she explained further after the meeting.

“A lot of the students I know are concerned with how our teachers are being treated,” Beardsley said. “We feel like they’re getting their rights restricted, and it needs to be talked about. Of all people who need to be bothered with problems right now – not teachers. We just need to take more stress off of them.”

