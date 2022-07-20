RCAS Board of Education decreases budget, adjusts mill levies

Rapid City Area Schools saw an $11,331,243 budget reduction from its preliminary budget to the final that was approved by the Board of Education Tuesday.

“Spoiler alert is that it was great changes and we’ll highlight that as we get to this,” said Coy Sasse, director of business and support services for the district.

The board approved the final 2022-2023 budget at $234,725,086, compared to 2021-2022’s $255,615,479 budget. Board members Clay Colombe and Jim Hansen were absent from the meeting. Deb Baker attended virtually.

Sasse said the three sources of budgetary changes came from finalizing the salary negotiation personnel models, which pulled from actual data for the final budget rather than anticipated data used in the preliminary; changes in federal program allocation; and further budget reduction based on year-to-date figures.

The preliminary set the district to a $246,056,320 budget with the final set for $234,725,086.

There was a $5.3 million decrease in general fund expenditures, $1.5 million of which came from federal program allocation changes. Sasse said that does not mean the district is losing money on the federal program side. He said the federal programs are housed under the general fund, but they are self-contained programs. He said they are both revenue and expenses.

Sasse said Wednesday that because of the timing of receiving federal program allocations, the district typically sees carryover of the current year's allocation into the preliminary budget. Those numbers can contain "carryover" from the previous fiscal year or additional monies for activities that may not be included in the next year's budget.

He said when the district receives the final allocations, the number is updated and the district moves into the final budget.

"Even though the budget figures might show a decrease in federal revenue, that doesn't necessarily mean that we are receiving less of an allocation," Sasse said. "Often, it's because there was 'carryover' money in the preliminary amounts budgeted."

The general fund deficit also fell by $5.1 million from fiscal year 2022 to fiscal year 2023, and $3.8 million was pushed back into capital outlay. Capital outlay helps fund facilities services projects, like construction projects.

“I think this is a really major positive step for the general fund side,” Sasse said.

He said capital outlay saw a $4.4 million expenditure decrease, $650,000 of which was in expenditure adjustments made from the preliminary to the final. He said the final $3.8 million comes from the reduction in the flexibility transfers required by the general fund.

Sasse said another win was that average salaries increased by 6%, although not everyone received a 6% raise.

He said the district’s budget strategy worked. Sasse said the district wanted to meaningfully increase employee compensation and address lingering compensation issues while strategically reducing the budget to offset the compensation increases. The initial goal for the general fund budget reduction was $2 million.

Sasse said there was a $1.6 million expenditure decrease in the special education fund, $300,000 of which is due to adjustments in federal programs. $1.3 million is from other special education expense adjustments.

He said the special education fund has had a couple interesting years as far as how it’s been impacted by changes in the district. Sasse said he doesn’t expect the trend of requiring fund balance carryover will continue and this year will help iron those things out.

“I think this is a major step forward in addressing a lot of the district’s long-standing budget issues and financial issues that it’s been up against for several years,” Sasse said.

During the meeting, the board approved a mill levy rate change 4-1, with Board President Kate Thomas as the sole dissenting vote. The levy will change to $1.362 per $1,000 for agricultural property, $3.048 per $1,000 of valuation on owner-occupied property, and $6.308 per $1,000 of valuation on other property.

All levies, with the exception of the estimated capital outlay levy, decreased from the previous year. Agricultural property levies decreased by 0.047, owner occupied by 0.105, other by 0.217 and special education by 0.071. However, the capital outlay funds would increase from $25,346,881 in 2021 assessments paid in 2022 to $27,800,000 from 2022 assessments paid in 2023.

Sasse said Tuesday that taxes are one revenue source for the district, but a major source. He said the levy presented to the board is what’s allowed by the state legislature.

“I would say at this point, from a financial perspective, that the district is not in a position to be able to levy less than those maximum amounts,” Sasse said.

He said he hopes as the district moves forward and addresses lingering issues, it could be in a position to lower those levies and request less, but doesn’t believe the district is there yet.

Thomas said she hates to raise taxes and hates taxes.

“I’m kind of torn on this one because it sounds like it balances out, but might change from area to area, so it might be charging somebody more and somebody else less,” she said. “I hate taxes period.”