RCAS Board OKs first reading of cannabis policy; board member objects to national letter

The Rapid City Area Schools Board of Education swiftly approved a series of measures during Tuesday’s regular meeting in the City Hall Council Chambers.

A board member, Breanna Funke, also asserted her strong opposition to a letter from the National School Boards Association requesting “federal assistance to stop threats and acts of violence against public schoolchildren, public school board members, and other public school district officials and educators.”

Among the board’s approvals was a substantial completion of a districtwide intercom upgrade project, along with a Grandview and Warehouse Exterior/Interior LED Lighting Upgrade.

The board also approved a first reading of the Administration of Medical Cannabis to Qualifying Students. Board President Kate Thomas said after the meeting that a second reading would be scheduled at the next meeting – the remaining requirement for the policy to go into effect. Thomas said the policy was crafted by the Associated School Boards of South Dakota.

The board gave a nod to the John T. Vucurevich Foundation Delta Dental Bus Scholarship. A report on the district’s website notes that the district has partnered with the Delta Dental of South Dakota Foundation “for the last three years to bring the dental bus to RCAS students” and has now been approved to receive a grant of $20,000 that would enable the Delta Dental bus “to support RCAS students three or four times per year for the next three school years.”

Near the end of the meeting, Superintendent Lori Simon reported that she’d attended an Indigenous Education Task Force meeting earlier this month. As a previous report in the Rapid City Journal notes, the task force formed last February to look into educational experiences, learning environments, and academic outcomes for Indigenous students in the school district.

“We have two remaining meetings on our schedule at which we hope to finalize our recommendations for improving outcomes for our indigenous students,” Simon explained during Tuesday’s meeting.

Simon also spoke about COVID cases and substitutes, noting improvement.

“Our active COVID case numbers have continued to decline and are finally lower than they were at this same point in time last school year,” she said. “In addition we have increased our sub pool by 12 staff, and there are another 29 who are in the screening or on-boarding process.”

Simon noted that student representatives would be attending the next board meeting.

Valerie Seales, the district’s director of teaching, learning and innovation, delivered a report on Tuesday regarding academic progress for elementary and middle school, focusing on the NWEA MAP Growth assessment. Seales said the assessment is designed for students in grades 3 through 8.

“MAP is an adaptive assessment,” Seales said. “It provides unique questions in and out of the grade level ranges instead of staying within the range of standards within a particular grade level students are assigned to. That allows us to know exactly what the students know currently, and what they’re ready to learn next.”

Seales noted, too, that “we were pleasantly surprised by our science scores,” she said, showing figures revealing scores in grades 3 through 8 consistently above the national mean.

Funke, in the speaking slot set aside for a board member’s report near the end of the meeting, delivered a statement objecting to a letter sent by the National School Boards Association to President Biden on Sept. 29. That letter requested “safeguards” for public schools and education leaders in the face of threats and violence.

In the letter, the National School Boards Association reports a number of threats and acts of violence against school board members and other educators across the country. It notes, among other things, that “school board meetings have been disrupted in California, Florida , Georgia, and other states because of local directives for mask coverings to protect students and educators from COVID-19,” and it reports that “An individual was arrested in Illinois for aggravated battery and disorderly conduct during a school board meeting.”

It also mentions a person in Virginia who “was hurt during a school board meeting discussion distinguishing current curricula from critical race theory.”

In its opening paragraph, the letter asserts, “Local school board members want to hear from their communities on important issues and that must be at the forefront of good school board governance and promotion of free speech. However, there also must be safeguards in place to protect public schools and dedicated education leaders as they do their jobs.”

Referring to the letter, Funk said on Tuesday, “I would like to let you know that I was never contacted to give my opinion on this matter, and I refuse to be associated with this organization and letter in any way.

"Even though our meetings have been heated, perhaps a little hostile at times, I think it’s a disgrace that this organization has taken it upon themselves to ask for federal entities to look into strong-willed parents. When did we become OK with people slowly whittling away our freedom of speech?”

Funke ended her statement by saying, “I want to make it perfectly clear, the National School Boards Association has crossed a line. I will vote to end our membership with this tyrannical organization, and I hope you will vote on this very pertinent issue at our next meeting. Parents, keep fighting for your children. I don’t care which side you’re on. Your children are worth it.”

Thomas thanked Funke and said she agreed “wholeheartedly.” Board member Amy Policky then asked Funke if she’s “planning to bring a resolution forward at the next board meeting for us to vote on disagreeing with what happened on the national level and encouraging the state association to disagree also?”

Funke answered yes. After the meeting, Thomas said the bringing of a resolution may depend on actions by the Associated School Boards of South Dakota.

“We need a response from them,” Thomas said. “If they give us a response, then we may not bring a resolution. If they actually vote with and are approving of the national school board position, she (Funke) will bring a resolution.”

A link to the letter from the National School Boards Association can be found at https://tinyurl.com/schoolboardsletter.

