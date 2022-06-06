RCAS board pulls parental involvement policy, suggests resolution instead

The Rapid City Area Schools Board of Education voted unanimously Monday to pull a policy off of the meeting agenda that would have outlined "Parents/Guardian/Students Rights in Education" because the policies and South Dakota laws already exist elsewhere.

The proposed policy outlined six rights that parents, guardians and students have in public education and each right was referenced by either an existing policy or South Dakota Codified Law.

Area 6 Board of Education member Amy Policky said since the policies already exist, it would be better for the board to work on a resolution to make those policies more visible in student handbooks and on the school district's website.

"It's my understanding that the purpose of this policy was to kind of pull parts of our existing policy into one policy so that parents and students would know how to navigate the policies a little easier, to understand what their rights are and how to find solutions to problems and answers to the questions," Policky said.

She said it would be better to do that via a resolution that would direct school district administrative staff to create a reference page in the students handbook and on the website that explains the different policies and how parents and students can go about answering questions about those policies.

"Rather than complicating policy by adding a couple of policies together, this reference page would help parents and students understand where the policies are that they're trying to find to answer their questions," Policky said. "I think it would also help staff to understand as they communicate with parents and students and to guide them to the correct policies."

Area 5 board member Clay Columbe said he was surprised to see the item on the agenda because he thought the board agreed in a previous meeting that it should be a resolution because the policies already exist.

"We discussed that this really wasn't a policy because it wasn't changing anything (other than) a reference to things that are already in policy," he said. "So, I was kind of surprised as well to see it on a policy first reading because it's not a policy."

Following the board's actions, several community members addressed the board saying a clearer policy was needed. Some community members voiced concern that "liberal ideology," "propaganda" and the "radical left" were seeping into education and were doing so because parental rights were not being clearly addressed by the school district.

Others, however, voiced concern over how the policy was drafted as it seemed to them portions of it was targeting teacher ability to help at-risk students and students who are LGBTQ.

The RCAS board will revisit the topic of parental and student rights in education as a resolution in a future meeting.

Board votes down science curriculum

In other business, the board voted 4-3 to deny the implementation of new science instructional materials for kindergarten through fifth grade. The school district's elementary school curriculum committee selected the new material to replace outdated items that have been used since 2009.

The proposed science materials were favorably reviewed by the district's Instructional Council. However, Board of Education President Kate Thomas said she had concerns about adding new materials on teachers and that she heard from parents about the material as well.

"I feel at this time, it is too much to be putting another new thing on teachers this next year," she said. "They have felt kind of burned out, weighted down and a lot was done late last year... It's just too much and I don't think that enough parents got the chance to take a look at this curriculum."

Two representatives of the district's curriculum specialist team said the teachers were supportive of the new curriculum and had opportunities to explore what the new material has to offer. The specialists also said there were two open houses for parents to examine the material and provide feedback. Parents also had the opportunity to look at the material online, with notifications sent out via school messaging and on the district's social media pages.

Area 2 board member Troy Carr said he was on the Instructional Council committee and understood this would be replacing old material, not adding new material. He said additional teacher training would be done during the mandatory professional development days, so it wasn't adding a new burden.

"I was at this meeting and was able to pick up on the excitement of teachers, the excitement of having material — modern material, current material — that was going to be good for the teachers and the students," Carr said.

At the end of the discussion, board members Deb Baker, Gabe Doney and Jim Hansen joined Thomas in voting against approving the science curriculum. Carr, Columbe and Policky voted in favor of the curriculum adoption.

Thomas said the new elementary science material may come back before the board after further study.

