RCAS board to consider hiring new HR director

  • Updated
Rapid City Area Schools Board of Education's agenda for its Tuesday meeting might be short, but the board will take action on several items under consent, including the hiring of a new human resources director for the district.

According to the agenda, the board will consider hiring Gary Manuel as the district's new HR director with a salary of $104,500 per year. If hired, Manuel will replace Kristen Strissel, who resigned in August after a year and a half as the school district's human resources director. Strissel worked for the district's human resources office for more than seven years, since 2015.

Manuel previously served as the human resources manager for The Crazy Horse Foundation in Custer, his LinkedIn profile shows. Manuel also has more than 30 years' experience in human resources dating back to 1988.

In other business, the board will take action on several other items under consent, including an adjustment to the school district's mileage compensation to 51 cents per mile, up from the previous 42 cents per mile which has been in place since 2015.

Items on the consent agenda are normally voted on without discussion from the board, unless a board member specifically requests an item to be pulled for separate discussion and vote.

The RCAS Board of Education will meet at 5:30 p.m. Tuesday on the second floor of the Rapid City Education Center, 625 Ninth Street, instead of at Rapid City Hall. The meeting was moved from City Hall to allow for the City Council to meet due to the Labor Day holiday.

Contact Nathan Thompson at nathan.thompson@rapidcityjournal.com.

