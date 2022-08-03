RCAS board to consider new Lakota-based talking circle program

Both Native and non-Native middle school students in Rapid City Area Schools may have talking circles available to them in the upcoming school year.

Annie Bachand and executive director Gene Tyon of Oaye Luta Okolakiciye (OLO) presented the proposal Tuesday night during the Board of Education's meeting.

OLO is a Lakota-based nonprofit organization established in 2012 that promotes healing by providing continuum substance abuse prevention, intervention and recovery education, and reconnects "inherent cultural potential while instilling hope, promoting wellness and revitalizing cultural identity development in youth, adults, families and communities," according to the organization's website.

The proposed talking circle would be conducted with OLO volunteers vetted through the RCAS Office of College and Career Readiness, if the Board of Education approves the partnership. The circles would occur during EI classes, or study hall, and would not disrupt instructional time.

Angel Lee, Title VI Indian Education Manager with RCAS, said the idea was introduced to middle school principals who all were in favor of the proposed project and felt it would support the needs of Native students.

"Our primary is providing cultural identity development for the healing of that unresolved trauma and grief that exists within people that we witness in the substance use and abuse and alcohol use in our relatives out in the community," Bachand said.

She said this brings hope and an opportunity for healing and the restoration of the ability to be sustainable, contributing members of the community.

Bachand said this is intended to assist the school system in the development of the programming.

"We are here for our youth, we exist for our youth, for our future generations," she said.

Bachand said they know there is an alarming 75% attrition rate among Native American high school students and a high rate of teen suicide.

"We know that there is a need for preventative ways to these challenges in our community," she said. "We offer the school personnel support, not just in these talking circles that we're proposing, but to meet with and support as often as we can to be another additional partner in the school."

She said the program would be for all students, not just Native American students.

Bachand said the implementation of the talking circles with the RCAS is in alignment with the South Dakota state standards and in alignment with Health and Education and Oceti Sakowin Essential Understandings.

Those outcomes include identify, promote self image and self advocacy, strengthening cultural resilience, promote healing, strengthen family, community, school relationships, and promote indigenous academic achievement.

Bachand said they can incorporate tribal knowledge, language and approaches through dialogue, support and education with a holistic approach.

She said if there is a conversation about a particular education challenge, the volunteers would sit down with principals and present feedback. She also said if someone mentioned self harm, that would be followed up with immediately. She said the volunteers are mandatory reporters.

There will also be a certified staff member in the room during the talking circles.

Board President Kate Thomas said the program sounded very promising.

A memorandum of understanding will be presented at the Aug. 16 meeting to formalize the partnership, if the board chooses to do so.

During the meeting the board approved increasing meal prices due to federal waivers related to COVID that allowed meals at no charge no longer being available. Students that do not qualify for free or reduced-price meals will be charged for meals during the 2022-2023 school year.

According to the agenda, the district has seen an increase in food and supply costs between 8% and 63%.

Breakfast meals will increase by $0.10 and lunch meals will increase by $0.20 at elementary, middle and high schools. Breakfast and lunch at each level will be $2.25 and $2.95 for elementary students, $2.30 and $3.30 for middle school students, and $2.35 and $3.40 for high school students.

Interim Chief Executive Officer Nicole Swigart said she would have a more detailed report on staffing at the Aug. 16 meeting, but said Tuesday the district is still struggling. She said as of Friday there were 62.5 paraprofessional positions posted, 11 special education positions, seven high school, nine middle school, 17.5 elementary school and four counseling positions.

She said the openings has principals and downtown leadership struggling to come up with ways to put teachers in front of students on day one.

"Please trust that we are working very hard on that," Swigart said.