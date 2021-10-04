 Skip to main content
RCAS Board to take up grant applications, medical marijuana on Tuesday
RCAS Board to take up grant applications, medical marijuana on Tuesday

Jim Hansen, Kate Thomas and Gabe Doney

Board Second Vice President Jim Hansen (from left), Board President Kate Thomas and Board First Vice President Gabe Doney listen to public comment at an RCAS school board meeting.

 Grace Pritchett / Journal staff

When the Rapid City Area Schools Board of Education meets at 5:30 p.m. Tuesday in the Council Chambers in City Hall, members will vote on a memorandum of understanding with the city of Rapid City to continue holding meetings at city hall.

The board has also shifted its meeting day from the first and third Monday of each month to the first and third Tuesday.

Among the issues to be taken up on Tuesday will be a potential grant application for the district of up to $165,000, as part of the federal American Rescue Plan, passed in March. The federal grant would come through the South Dakota Department of Education to help students experiencing homelessness. Board members are slated to cast a vote on Tuesday.

“They will be voting on it,” said Katy Urban, public information manager for Rapid City Schools. “They’re voting on whether to approve the fact that we can apply for it.”

A document available on the district’s website notes that the funding is designed to assist local education agencies “with students experiencing homelessness and to help districts identify and support students who experience homelessness.”

Board members are also scheduled to vote on whether to approve a grant from the Michael & Susan Dell Foundation for $200,051 focusing on the tracking of student attendance.

Later in the meeting, Superintendent Lori Simon is scheduled to deliver a presentation on the Medical Cannabis Administration Plan as crafted by the Associated School Boards of South Dakota.

“They worked on this model policy for school districts,” Urban said. “They looked at other states that have had this in place, and they looked at what lessons (those states) learned.”

Tuesday’s meeting includes a host of other issues as well. The agenda can be found on the district’s website at https://rcas.org/calendar/?evt_cat%5B%5D=78&amp;evt-view=upcoming.

