RCAS board's consideration of COVID testing and vaccination ban slated for Tuesday

Kate Thomas

Board President Kate Thomas, Area 7

 Grace Pritchett / Journal staff

The Rapid City Area Schools Board of Education will consider at a meeting beginning at 5:30 p.m. Tuesday a “resolution to ban COVID-19 testing and administering of vaccines at all Rapid City Area School District schools, buildings and properties.”

The board meeting takes place at the City Hall Council Chambers at 300 6th St.

As previously reported, the ban would apply to “any Rapid City School District 51-4 building or any property at any time for any reason” and asserts that “an employee who violates this resolution is subject to appropriate disciplinary action.”

Much discussion has ensued since the board posted its resolution on the district website.

In an emailed statement to the Rapid City Journal, Jason Cole, a social studies teacher at Stevens High School voiced concern.

“We have both had many COVID scares over the past two years, and without the testing offered by the school nurses the potential for an outbreak seems overwhelming,” he said.

He noted that he and his wife, also a teacher in the district, received COVID-19 tests at their schools that turned out positive, enabling them to remove themselves from school faster than they would have otherwise.

“It is unimaginable to me that the school board is even contemplating getting rid of testing or allowing vaccinations on school property,” he said.

Also among the measures scheduled for a vote at Tuesday’s meeting are “substantial completion” of the Pinedale Roof Replacement Project. According to a report to the board, “The District awarded a contract to Black Hills Roofing for the Pinedale Elementary Roof Replacement project,” and “substantial completion has been achieved on this project.”

Tuesday’s meeting is also scheduled to include a first reading of a policy regarding “participation of alternative instruction students in activities.”

