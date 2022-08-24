RCAS bus routes canceled due to driver shortage

Bus routes for some Rapid City Area Schools students will be canceled on a two-week rotating basis during the 2022-2023 school year.

In a letter to RCAS parents and guardians Tuesday afternoon, Coy Sasse, director of business and support services, said the district will not be able to staff all of its scheduled routes. He said the district has been unable to fill several open bus driving positions since the end of last school year and experienced additional turnover throughout the summer break.

Sasse said in an email to the Journal Wednesday that three routes have been canceled for Aug. 30 through Sept. 9, including Bus 217 Knollwood, Bus 617 Wilson and Bus 311 North MS. He said the families were contacted directly through their respective schools.

"Throughout the time period that the district had to cancel routes last year, the district did its best to rotate cancellations every two weeks," he said. "The goal was to not continually impact the same schools and families throughout the year. That will be the strategy for this year as well."

He said the district will continually reevaluate the situation as they move into the year and make adjustments when and where possible.

"Of course, being able to retain the current bus driving staff and fill the open positions would make a huge difference," Sasse said.

He said in situations where it is feasible, the district will attempt to combine routes or do "double runs," but that can be a difficult logistical maneuver to make work that depends highly on proximity to the school traffic conditions and route complexity.

Sasse said in the letter to parents that the issue is not unique to RCAS.

"Less people are entering the bus driver profession and drivers are leaving the profession at a faster rate than ever before," he said in the letter. "Obviously, this is going to be a difficult problem to solve and will require both short, and long-term strategies. RCAS is working diligently towards creative short-term solutions that will provide some relief to this situation but, of course, there are no guarantees."

Sasse said administration will do everything it can to only cancel routes when absolutely necessary, communicate the cancellation clearly and rotate canceled routes to minimize the impacts to the same families.

He said families specifically impacted by route cancellations will be alerted through their respective schools in advance of cancellations.

"Hopefully, this will provide families enough time to make transportation arrangements during any canceled route periods," he said. "RCAS apologizes for the inconvenience that route cancellations will place on its families and sincerely appreciates your patience and understanding as we work towards long-term solutions."

In his email to the Journal, Sasse said the district has an in-house driver trainer and covers all costs associated for the CDL licensure. He said the district will employ drivers who are not CDL certified during the course of their training and testing for the CDL.

Sasse also said the city's Youth Ride Free program could be a potential solution for families impacted by the cancellations. Students are required to be registered with the program. Parents can ride for free with their student during an orientation period through Aug. 29. Students can register for the ride at rapidride.org.