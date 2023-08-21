Hours before the first day of the 2023-24 school year, Rapid City Area Schools announced they are canceling several bus routes due to a shortage of drivers.

Bus 111 to North Middle, 118 to Rapid Valley, Valley View and East Middle (previously 119), 322 to Southwest and 311 to Canyon Lake will be canceled Aug 22 through Sept 1.

"We sincerely apologize for this inconvenience," RCAS said in a Facebook post. "We are monitoring this situation on a daily basis and will reach out immediately if something changes. We appreciate your patience."

RCAS said they're doing their best to fill driver positions and currently have every available CDL driver in the warehouse and bus barn driving.