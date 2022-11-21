RCAS committed to feeding students, regardless of funding shortfall

For the past two school years, federal COVID-19 funding covered the cost of breakfast and lunch for every student in the Rapid City Area School District. With that funding now gone, the district has decided to continue feeding every student — even if they have no money in their lunch account.

“It’s the right thing to do,” said Krista Leischner, the district’s student nutrition manager.

Six thousand lunches are served every day across the school district. Leischner said the nutrition program is highly regulated and designed to keep students healthy so they can be successful.

Interim RCAS Superintendent Nicole Swigart said the importance of having nutritional services at school is extremely important for students.

“It impacts their ability to concentrate and learn and focus,” Swigart said. “It’s powerful.”

However, feeding all the district’s students regardless of the ability to pay comes at a cost. Leischner said the deficit increases $2,000 a day, putting the district at roughly $72,000 in the hole so far for lunches this school year alone.

Any funds not recuperated by the end of the school year will have to be paid from the district’s general fund, she said.

The district's approach to solving the problem comes in three parts. One is notifying families that their child has a negative balance. Swigart and Leischner both said that parents might not even realize their child is out of lunch money, but that when reminder notes go out, they often take ownership over those accounts.

“It’s encouraging that families — when they’re made aware — are paying, the ones that are able to pay,” Leischner said.

The district doesn't send collection notices, nor does the student’s negative balance impact any other aspect of their education.

Families that struggle to afford school lunches have the option of applying for free or reduced lunch, a federal program that can drastically reduce the cost of meals for qualifying students.

“Some families may think, ‘Reduced lunch? I’m still going to have to pay,’” Swigart said. “They may not realize that reduced lunch means they have to pay 40 cents.”

Taking advantage of the program will not only help students, she said, but help reduce the overall deficit for the district. Applications are available on RCAS’ website and at the school district's Nutrition Office, with help available by phone at 605-394-4061.

The newest and most non-traditional option to addressing the student lunch deficit was born out of community concern. The district launched a student nutrition fundraiser and has raised more than $50,000, with donations ranging from $10 to $25,000.

Craig and Erika Mount with Nerdy Nuts offered to match up to $25,000, Leischner said, and local insurance agent Mike Gould met the matching donation. Now they're challenging others in the community to match or exceed them.

“We’re hoping to get to the end of the school year and be able to have a manageable amount or maybe no debt at all,” Leischner said.

Swigart said everything donated stays within the Student Nutrition Program and overages would be rolled over for the program next school year.

Providing nutritional meals for all students is a challenge that isn’t going away and a problem the district can’t just absorb without help, Swigart said.

The total to feed all students is $4 million per year, including those who pay full price, free and reduced supplements from the federal grants and those students who either don't qualify for free and reduced meals or have not yet applied.