Rapid City school officials are seeking support for a $250 million bond issue in order to construct new schools and renovate others over the next three to six years. The bond would be financed by a property tax increase.
The plan calls for the construction of:
- A new elementary school southwest of Highway 16 and Catron Boulevard for $30 million.
- A second new elementary school in the Parkview Area for $30 million.
- A third new elementary school near Vicki Powers Park for $30 million.
The plan also calls for South and West middle schools to be rebuilt where they currently stand for $45 million each.
Under the plan, a total of $70 million worth of renovations would be carried out at:
- Pinedale Elementary
- Meadowbrook Elementary
- Knollwood Elementary
- Black Hawk Elementary
- Stevens High School
- Rapid City High School
Of that figure, $22 million would be spent on remodeling the fine arts wing at Stevens.
Closures of the following schools were recommended:
- Canyon Lake Elementary
- Robbinsdale Elementary
- Horace Mann Elementary
Programs at Jefferson and Lincoln schools would be moved to Rapid City High, and both schools could possibly close.
The task force is seeking input from residents at a series of town hall-style meetings. They will be held on the following dates and places:
- April 9 in the East Middle School cafeteria at 4860 Homestead St.
- April 11 in the West Middle School cafeteria at 1003 Soo San Drive.
- April 23 in the South Middle School cafeteria at 2 Indiana St.
- April 25 in the Southwest Middle School cafeteria at 4501 Park Drive.
- April 26 in the North Middle School cafeteria at 1501 N. Maple St.